Nuance Theatre Co. To Present TERROR IN THE WALLS An Immersive Edgar Allen Poe Experience

Nuance Theatre Co., in association with Dawn Kino Entertainment, will present Terror in the Walls, an immersive theatrical adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s The Black Cat and The Tell-Tale Heart, running for seven performances only from October 29 to November 9 at The NuBox (754 Ninth Avenue, 4th Floor). A special performance will take place on Halloween night.

Conceived and directed by John DeSotelle, the production reimagines two of Poe’s most enduring works as a live, sensory exploration of guilt, madness, and the disintegration of reason. “My goal was not just to bring Poe's chilling imagery to life,” says DeSotelle, “but to explore the fragile threshold between sanity and delusion. These stories remind us that the most terrifying monsters are not outside of us—they’re within.”

Drawing inspiration from Gothic and psychological traditions, Terror in the Walls blends performance, sound, and light to create a fully immersive experience. The production’s aesthetic is designed by Giovanni Villari (sound and lighting) and Brian McManimon (scenic design), whose collaborative work transforms the intimate space of The NuBox into a living nightmare of flickering light, echoing heartbeats, and creeping shadows.