Noah Galvin Will Lead New Meet Cute Audio Series, CHRISTMASUZANNUKKAH
The first episode debuts on December 6.
Noah Galvin has been cast in Meet Cute's new audio series, Christmasuzannukkah. The cast also includes Amy Sedaris, Danny Tamberelli, Torian Brackett, Eliza Hurwitz, and Olivia Miller. The first episode debuts on December 6.
Noah is with his family for the holidays, and he knows what to expect. Arguments over the menorah. Insults instead of Christmas cheer. Then he meets sexy Eric, who is in an open relationship. Noah better let go of his hang ups around polyamory-especially when his own mother is making eyes at Eric.
Learn more at https://www.meetcute.com/stories/series/2UOi75EJQ0R9Y5xAT9oPGk.
Related Stories View More Off-Broadway Stories
More Hot Stories For You
Performance Space New York Announces Spring 2023 Season of its HEALING SERIES
December 1, 2022
Performance Space New York has announced the Spring 2023 season of its Healing Series, the second part of its year-long reflection on the political potency of healing and the role performance plays in it, in the midst of what feels like a momentous shift in art-making to foreground modes and practices of care.
DES MOINES Starring Michael Shannon & More Announces New Preview & Opening Dates
December 1, 2022
Theatre for a New Audience has announced new preview, press, and opening dates for Denis Johnson’s Des Moines. Due to the detection of Covid within the Des Moines company, performances November 29 – December 3 have been canceled, with the production now beginning December 4.
Bill Irwin and John Douglas Thompson to Star in ENDGAME at Irish Repertory Theatre
December 1, 2022
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced two productions to begin its 2023 season. Irish Rep will present Endgame by Samuel Beckett January 25-March 12, 2023, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for February 2, 2023.
The Tank to Present Four World Premiere Productions for Winter-Spring 2023 Season
December 1, 2022
The Tank has announced the Core Productions that will make up their Winter-Spring 2023 season. The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and solo artists as they create new works for performance.
Photos: Get a First Look at YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
December 1, 2022
Get a first look at production photos for The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS, currently in previews, opening on Monday, December 5 at the Claire Tow Theater.
December 1, 2022
Performance Space New York has announced the Spring 2023 season of its Healing Series, the second part of its year-long reflection on the political potency of healing and the role performance plays in it, in the midst of what feels like a momentous shift in art-making to foreground modes and practices of care.
DES MOINES Starring Michael Shannon & More Announces New Preview & Opening Dates
December 1, 2022
Theatre for a New Audience has announced new preview, press, and opening dates for Denis Johnson’s Des Moines. Due to the detection of Covid within the Des Moines company, performances November 29 – December 3 have been canceled, with the production now beginning December 4.
Bill Irwin and John Douglas Thompson to Star in ENDGAME at Irish Repertory Theatre
December 1, 2022
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced two productions to begin its 2023 season. Irish Rep will present Endgame by Samuel Beckett January 25-March 12, 2023, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for February 2, 2023.
The Tank to Present Four World Premiere Productions for Winter-Spring 2023 Season
December 1, 2022
The Tank has announced the Core Productions that will make up their Winter-Spring 2023 season. The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and solo artists as they create new works for performance.
Photos: Get a First Look at YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
December 1, 2022
Get a first look at production photos for The Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS, currently in previews, opening on Monday, December 5 at the Claire Tow Theater.