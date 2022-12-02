Noah Galvin Will Lead New Meet Cute Audio Series, CHRISTMASUZANNUKKAH

Noah Galvin has been cast in Meet Cute's new audio series, Christmasuzannukkah. The cast also includes Amy Sedaris, Danny Tamberelli, Torian Brackett, Eliza Hurwitz, and Olivia Miller. The first episode debuts on December 6.

Noah is with his family for the holidays, and he knows what to expect. Arguments over the menorah. Insults instead of Christmas cheer. Then he meets sexy Eric, who is in an open relationship. Noah better let go of his hang ups around polyamory-especially when his own mother is making eyes at Eric.

Learn more at https://www.meetcute.com/stories/series/2UOi75EJQ0R9Y5xAT9oPGk.