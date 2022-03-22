Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS Comes To The Gene Frankel Theatre

British playwright Nick Payne's award-winning play, Constellations, will run at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City from April 6 - 24. The critically acclaimed play stars Francesca Ravera and Michael Chinworth. Kim T. Sharp directs.

What happens when an unlikely pair meets? Marianne (a physicist) and Roland (a beekeeper) have a chance encounter at a barbeque. As the play unfolds Marianne and Roland experience numerous possibilities of how their life and romance could have unfolded. Some are charming while others have a tragic outcome. Traveling over time and to multiple universes, Constellations explores free will vs destiny and love vs passion. An emotional rollercoaster with limitless possibilities.

The creative team includes scenic design by Jaime Terrazzino and lighting design by Madeleine Burrow.

The Gene Frankel Theatre is located at 24 Bond Street (Between Lafayette & Bowery), New York, NY 10012. Subways: 6 to Bleecker Street, B/D/F/M to Broadway/Lafayette. Tickets are $28, available at https://constellations4u.eventbrite.com. Constellations runs April 6 - 24 with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Running time: 90 minutes.

Francesca Ravera (Marianne) is originally from Italy and is now based in New York City. Off-Broadway she has played the lead in Two Rooms by Lee Blessing at Access Theater, North of Providence by Edward Allan Baker, and The Nina Variations by Steven Dietz at the Chain Theatre. She has worked with director Kim T. Sharp on three productions including Espresso by Lucia Frangione, The Way We Get By by Neil LaBute, which were both performed at Urban Stages and Blackbird by David Harrower at the New Ohio Theatre. The Way We Get By also embarked on a tour in Italy. Francesca has acted with Danny Glover and Udo Kier in the feature film Ulysses: a Dark Odyssey. She played the lead in Claire, a dramatic short film, for which she received 'Best Actress' awards from numerous festivals including Oniros Film Awards, Care Awards, Diamond Film Awards, Best Actor Awards festival, Milestone Worldwide Film Festival, Mindfield Film Festival Albuquerque and Five Continents International Film Festival. She starred in several short films, including Creature of the Night directed by Kaya Tone; Osiris, a Sci-Fi directed by Tamara Hansen and Windows to Nowhere, another film by Tamara Hansen. She is currently working with Urban Stages theater on several outreach programs, in collaboration with the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library. Upcoming: Big Feelings, a theatrical performance and immersive experience. www.francescaravera.com

Michael Chinworth (Roland) is a New York-based actor, composer, vocalist and recording artist. He makes music through a solo practice that can be found in concert venues, theaters or in recorded form and acts on stage and on film. Stage credits include works by Nick Brooke (Time and Motion Study at Mass MoCA, Border Towns and Psychic Driving at HERE Arts and Arete), Joe Diebes (BOTCH at HERE, oyster at Roulette, The Sanctuary for Independent Media and Skidmore College) and First Person, a solo production co-directed by Tara Elliott at Triskelion Arts. Recent film work includes Leadership Conference directed by Joshua Kauffman. He studied music composition at Bennington College in Vermont and trained in theater and film at the T. Schreiber Studio in New York City. www.michaelchinworth.com

Kim T. Sharp (Director) has directed three productions starring Francesca Ravera, Espresso by Lucia Frangione, The Way We Get By by Neil LaBute (both at Urban Stages) and Blackbird by David Harrower (New Ohio Theatre). The Way We Get By was also performed in Italy, in Turin, Genova and Milan. Other directing credits include the NYC premiere of Will Snider's Death of a Driver and Ronan Noone's The Atheist starring Wolfgang Novogratz both at Urban Stages. He has directed numerous virtual readings during the pandemic including Act of Contrition by Kelley Nicole Girod featuring Tonya Pinkins. Upcoming projects include Laura Gunderson's Half Life with Break A Leg Productions.

Nick Payne is a playwright and screenwriter. In January 2012, his play Constellations opened at the Royal Court Upstairs and then transferred to the West End. Constellations won the Evening Standard Best Play Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Play. In 2015 Constellations transferred to Broadway where it starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Wilson, and was directed by Michael Longhurst. Jake Gyllenhaal went on to star in Payne's play A Life, which ran at The Public Theater and on Broadway in 2019 and was nominated for several Tony Awards.

Current COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. All audience members must bring proof of vaccination, bring ID and wear a mask during the performance.