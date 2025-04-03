Next Round Of BROADWAY SHARK TANK Now Accepting Submissions From Writing Teams

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Jar Studios and Stage Door Network - The Theatrical Search Engine will present the 3rd round of "Broadway Shark Tank", a unique opportunity for Broadway musical writing teams to put their original show to a panel of industry experts. This evening aims to provide an opportunity for exciting new works to be discovered and eventually make an important impact in a future Broadway season. The "Broadway Shark Tank" presentation will take place at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor on Tuesday May 6th at 7pm where selected teams will pitch their shows to the panel and the attending public.

Submissions for Broadway Shark Tank are open to all writing teams who have completed at least a first draft of their original musical/play (whether it be in "concept" phase, or have had a full production). Teams should submit their materials via Stage Door Network HERE (or go to https://www.stagedoornetwork.com/shark-tank). The submission deadline is Friday April 11th at midnight and the selected teams will be notified by Wednesday April 23rd.

If selected for this next round of Broadway Shark Tank, each show's team will be allowed a total of 8 minutes to speak about the project and present live performances of 1-2 songs.

The panel will consist of prominent figures in the Broadway industry. The team will provide constructive feedback on each pitch and advice as the show progresses towards their next steps. Panel members to be announced soon.

"Round 1 and Round 2 of Broadway Shark Tank were such hits that we had to bring it back!" said Jeff Whiting, President and CEO of Open Jar Studios. "I firmly believe that Broadway musicals have the ability to uplift and transform lives, and Open Jar is proud to provide this special opportunity to support new writing teams for both plays and musicals. We are also proud that many of the shows from our first Broadway Shark Tank have moved on to the next significant stages of their development, including fully produced regional productions."

Audience tickets to observe the Broadway Shark Tank are free and will be made available on April 29th at www.openjarstudios.com/free_events.

