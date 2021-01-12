New York Theatre Workshop Announces January Programming

New York Theatre Workshop announced today programming for the month of January, including The Wright Stuff by Artistic Instigator, NYTW Usual Suspect & Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright; the second annual Reflections of Native Voices Festival, curated by Safe Harbors NYC and presented in partnership with La MaMa Indigenous Initiative; and Let Them Hear You, a virtual open mic night presented in partnership with Poetic Theater Productions

THE WRIGHT STUFF

By Pulitzer Prize Winner Doug Wright

Available beginning Tuesday January 19, 2021

Episode 1: What Are You Doing with Your Sanity? In Conversation with Andy Borowitz

Episode 2: We Wish We Could Say That: In Conversation with Aasif Mandvi

Episode 3: A Million Tiny Revolutions: In Conversation with Nancy Giles

Episode 4: Inviting Outrage: In Conversation with Paul Rudnick

Episode 5: Late Night Comedy: In Conversation with Jenny Hagel

In these politically tumultuous times, Artistic Instigator, NYTW Usual Suspect & Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Doug Wright believes that comedians a??have become a??the most potent truth tellers in an era of misinformation, often exceeding news sources in bringing crucial stories to the country's attention and outpacing a??pundits and elected officials. In a series of provocative and mirthful a??interviews with some of our sharpest contemporary satirists, Doug interrogates the idea that comedians are both the culture's true patriots and fita??the classic model of "clown" or a??"court jester" in Shakespearean drama, using humor to articulate the a??day's most pressing, urgent truths.

The Wright Stuff will be available to stream for free on NYTW's YouTube channel beginning January 19, 2021, and via the NYTW Digital Archive (nytw.org/streams).

REFLECTIONS OF NATIVE VOICES FESTIVAL

The Reflections of Native Voices Festival is Safe Harbors NYC's two-week festival, featuring theatre, music and native dance performances by visionary Indigenous artists from across the country. Reflections of Native Voices Festival runs January 25-February 7, 2021 and is curated by Safe Harbors NYC and presented in partnership with La MaMa Indigenous Initiative.

New York Theatre Workshop will present the following projects, available on-demand, for the duration of the Festival: Don't Feed the Indians: A Divine Comedy Pageant; Everything is a Circle by Ikidowin; Este Cate by Nicholson Billey; Duke by Moses Goods; and Tipi Tales from the Stoop by Murielle Borst-Tarrant; as well as opening and closing festival remarks from Safe Harbors NYC & special guests.

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club will stream three Festival pieces on their website: Tiger Lily by Anthony Hudson on January 28 at 7PM EST; Blood, Water, Earth by Santee Smith on January 29 at 7PM EST; and Death and Mourning After by Timothy White Eagle in collaboration with cellist Lori Goldston on January 30 at 7PM EST. Following the initial streams, these three events will be available to view on-demand at lamama.org through the end of the Festival on February 7, 2021. To purchase tickets to these streamed events, visit lamama.org/reflections-of-native-voices.

Safe Harbors NYC will host a weekend of live Native music performances on their social media channels Saturday January 30 & Sunday January 31. To watch live, visit @safeharborsnyc on Facebook & Instagram.

Tickets to the Reflections of Native Voices Festival are $15 for a Full Festival Pass, which includes access to both streamed & on-demand shows, and $10 for an individual show pass. Tickets and festival passes may be purchased at www.nytw.org/reflections-of-native-voices-festival-2021.

NYTW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

New York Theatre Workshop recently launched a digital archive, giving NYTW Members and Repeat Defenders a free all-access pass to stream many of the 2020/21 Artistic Instigator season's theatrical experiences on-demand. The archive launched with a special sneak peek work-in-process sharing of The Talking Circles, written and performed by Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby. Other projects that are available to stream via the archive include What the Hell is a Republic, Anyway?; The Seagull on The Sims 4; Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall; and The Cooking Project. The NYTW Digital Archive can be viewed at www.nytw.org/streams. NYTW Memberships begin at $15/month and are available at NYTW.org or 212-460-5475.

While the Artistic Instigators are supported in their exploration of form and content, audiences will be invited to experience the evolution of the work through work-in-process sharings and behind-the-scenes conversations with artists. NYTW is asking audiences to take a leap. What it promises in return is a front-row seat to the unfolding of this experiment-and that the definition of a "front-row seat" will shift throughout the year. Some events will be exclusively virtual experiences while others may take place in person-when it is possible to do so with appropriate safety measures.

For tickets and more information about these projects and the Artistic Instigators, please visit www.nytw.org.

VIRTUAL OPEN MIC NIGHT

Join NYTW and Poetic Theater Productions for the first community Virtual Open Mic Night of 2021. The evening's theme is LET THEM HEAR YOU. As a new year begins, let us take the moment to infuse into our space hope and love through our artistry that will give us strength for the year ahead. Many of us take this time of the year to reflect and begin to sow the seeds of goodwill so that when spring comes, we can reap the joys and celebration of living. When we as a community sing, dance and create, we are building a world that acknowledges and affirms our individual humanity. Let's not wait till spring, let's start now so that we can be heard and seen in this world and the next. To register to perform or RSVP to attend for free, visit www.nytw.org/nytw-virtual-programming.

Alongside its artistic and community engagement programming, NYTW is engaged in the essential, sustained commitment of becoming an anti-racist organization in support and affirmation of Black people, Indigenous people and People of Color in their community. In June, NYTW published its Core Values statement and initial action and accountability steps. In an effort to provide greater transparency, NYTW shared an October update with next steps at nytw.org/accountability. NYTW will continue to publish updates in the coming months about further commitments and the progress updates.