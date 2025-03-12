New York Theatre Company to Debut With MACHINAL Revival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York Theatre Company will present a workshop production of Sophie Treadwell’s Machinal at the New York City Fringe.

Now in the public domain, Machinal receives its first major NYC revival in years, helmed by director Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries, The Great Gatsby). This reimagined production incorporates a dynamic auditory soundscape of rhythm tap and practical foley, amplifying the mechanical rhythm of Treadwell’s text.

Leading the cast is Katherine Winter as "Young Woman”, with a company featuring Temidayo Amay (Doctor & Others), Theresa McElwee (Mother & Others), Soph Metcalf (Lover & Others), Sam Im (Husband & Others), Kimberley Immanuel (Telephone Girl & Others), Veronica Simpson (The Machine & Others), Alice Reys (Defense Lawyer & Others), Hannah Snow (Nurse & Others), Michael Verre (The Machine & Others), and Alex Pouloutides (Off-Stage Cover).

The creative team includes choreography by Madison Hilligoss, lighting design by Colleen Doherty, costume design by Hahnji Jang, sound design by Brittany Harris, and scenic design by Rochele Mac. Asha Devi serves as the dramaturg, while Grace Cutler joins as the assistant director.



Inspired by the infamous Ruth Snyder case, Machinal follows a young woman’s rebellion against a world of crushing conformity - where passion, desperation, and defiance collide in a shocking act of violence. Nearly a century after its debut, this play remains a strikingly relevant meditation on gender, power, and societal oppression.

This workshop production at NYC Fringe marks the first step in bringing this electrifying revival to a wider audience, with future plans to be announced soon. Performance Dates: April 2 at 9:50 PM; April 6 at 7:00 PM; April 12 @ 8:40 PM; April 18 at 9:50 PM.

