New York City Center to Present Second Annual YOUR COMMUNITY DAY

NEW YORK CITY CENTER will present the return of Your Community Day, a free annual event for all ages, as part of the 2024 – 2025 Season. Starting at 10am (through 3pm) on Saturday, June 7, audiences of all ages can participate in a full slate of performances, activities, and workshops featuring the National Dance Institute, teaching artists from Ballet Hispánico, Roger Rees Awards 2024 Finalists, Broadway Dreams Connections, and more.

Part of City Center’s Education & Community Engagement programs, Your Community Day welcomes even more New Yorkers to experience the arts for free. To attend, RSVP at NYCityCenter/CommunityDay.com.

YOUR COMMUNITY DAY

Make. Move. Create.

Sat, Jun 7, 10am – 3pm

NEW YORK CITY CENTER

Stage Door Entrance, 130 West 56th Street

STUDIO 5

Morning Moves with National Dance Institute| 10:30 – 11:30am



Start your morning by hopping on the dance floor with the National Dance Institute. Bring your family and friends to move and groove with games, props, and fun for all.



Song & Dance Showcase | 12:00 – 1:00pm



Sit back and enjoy featured members of the City Center Community, including students from City Center’s Partner Schools, Roger Rees Awards 2024 Finalists, and Broadway Dreams Connections.



A Caribbean Journey with Ballet Hispánico | 1:30 – 2:30pm



Community Arts Teaching Artists from Ballet Hispánico will guide participants through an immersive journey through the Caribbean by means of dance. Learn about Mambo, Soca, and Merengue as you explore the cultures of Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dominican Republic.



STUDIO 4



Take part in ongoing activities throughout the day. Learn to make an origami bird. Write a letter to your future self and put it in a Time Capsule. Share your words of inspiration for your community on the “Wheels of a Dream”—inspired by the song from the musical Ragtime. Make friendship bracelets. Share your wish with others on a star.



STUDIO 3

Take a break or enjoy a snack in the Sensory Friendly Lounge

