New Works by Douglas Carter Beane Come to The Beechman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Tony-nominated playwright and screenwriter Douglas Carter Beane (Xanadu, To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, The Little Dog Laughed) brings his signature wit and theatrical brilliance to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with two new public developmental readings: the world premiere musical Like Love and hilariously dazzling collection of Dorothy Parker’s works in Finding Dorothy Parker.

In Like Love, Beane directs a world premiere musical with book and lyrics by acclaimed writer Barry Jay Kaplan and music by Lewis Flinn, the Tony-nominated composer known for Lysistrata Jones. This hilarious and heartfelt musical tells the story of two men who meet online and agree to a strictly casual relationship with two rules: no rules, no feelings. But when Cupid intervenes, the rules go out the window. The production stars three-time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa (On The Town, 42nd Street, Oklahoma), as "Love," and Alex Wyse, known for his roles in Marvel's Iron Fist, Broadway’s Good Night, Oscar, and Off-Broadway’s Ride the Cyclone. Additional cast will be announced soon. Like Love will play 4 performances June 13-21.

Finding Dorothy Parker, compiled and directed by Douglas Carter Beane with music and sound design by Alistair Wroe, invites audiences into the world of Dorothy Parker, the razor-sharp wit of the Roaring Twenties. Parker’s work, known for its biting humor and melancholy, made her a legendary voice of her era. This dazzling revue features an exceptional cast, including Tony Award winner Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can’t Take It With You), Ann Harada(Avenue Q, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella), Jackie Hoffman (Hairspray, The Addams Family, Xanadu), and Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Rent). Performances begin June 30 for a strictly limited 11-show run.

Douglas Carter Beane is widely celebrated for his Tony-nominated works on Broadway and Off-Broadway, including Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Nance, As Bees in Honey Drown, and Advice from a Caterpillar. His screenplay for To Wong Foo remains a beloved cult classic. Lewis Flinn’s compositions have graced Broadway and regional stages, and Barry Jay Kaplan’s novels and plays have earned literary acclaim and numerous honors.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds