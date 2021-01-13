New Victory Announces 2020-21 LabWorks Artists

New Victory names nicHi douglas (where love lies fallow, Under the Radar 2020), ChelseaDee Harrison (2020 Broadway Advocacy Coalition Artivism Fellow), Nambi E. Kelley (National New Play Network Annual Commission 2020 Recipient) and Christopher Rudd (2019 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellow) as the theater's 2020-21 New Victory LabWorks Artists. All returning for a second year in the new work development program, this cohort of NYC artists continue the creation of innovative, adventurous new work for young audiences as the theater dedicates this and future years of New Victory LabWorks to serving artists who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), including artists with disabilities and artists who identify as LGBTQIA+.

"Artists deserve time, space, compensation and support, and New Victory is taking a closer look at what we can do better to serve artists of color so that we might help share their stories with young audiences across the country," says Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd.

"These incredible individuals offer their artistry and insight at a pivotal moment for New 42 and the industry at large. Prioritizing BIPOC artists in the creation of original new work for young audiences is just one of the ways our nonprofit is committed to making change towards anti-oppressive practices," says New 42 President & CEO, Russell Granet.

For this year, New Victory LabWorks Artists receive $15,000 as well as professional development, dramaturgical and community support from the theater's local and international network of professional artists, educators, presenters and producers. The program also offers the opportunity to hold invited rehearsals for industry professionals, fellow artists and New Victory audiences with facilitated feedback sessions.

Created to diversify the field of performing arts for young audiences and the productions seen on stages across the nation, New Victory LabWorks supports a variety of artists across performing arts disciplines. Without the expectation of a finished product at the end of development, participation in New Victory LabWorks is tailored to each artist's creative process.

Applications are now open!

Apply to join the next cohort of 2021-22 LabWorks Artists until February 17, 2021. A virtual informational session about the program and application process will be held at 5pm on January 19, 2021. To RSVP for the info session please click here to fill out the form. For more information, visit NewVictory.org/LabWorks.