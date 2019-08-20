New Theatre Company The COOP Announces Inaugural Off-Broadway Production, TERRA FIRMA

The COOP and Baruch Performing Arts Center announce the world premiere of Barbara Hammond's Terra Firma will begin performances September 27, 2019 at Baruch Performing Arts Center (55 Lexington Avenue).

Directed by Shana Cooper and inspired by a real life event, Terra Firma is set in a not-so-distant Beckettian future, years after a conflict known as The Big War, where a tiny kingdom wrestles with the problems of running a nation, and spars with different concepts of what makes a citizen, a country and a civilization.

TERRA FIRMA opens October 10, 2019, and plays through November 10, 2019. Tickets are currently on-sale at www.thecoopnyc.org.

TERRA FIRMA will feature John Keating (Jones), Daniel José Molina (Teddy), Andrus Nichols (The Queen), Tom O'Keefe (The Hostage), Gerardo Rodriguez (Roy), T. Ryder Smith (The Diplomat) and Mark Bedard (Understudy for Roy, Jones, The Hostage, The Diplomat and Teddy).

The design team includes Andrew Boyce (sets), Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene (costumes), Eric Southern (lights) and Jane Shaw (sound).

TERRA FIRMA was originally a commission for The Royal Court Theatre.

The COOP is a new theatre company founded by Artistic Director Andrus Nichols and Playwright in Residence Kate Hamill. Conceived out of the desire to create a community of NYC based artists who are interested in making extraordinary theatre and committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, experimentation, and trust, The COOP produces both old plays reinvigorated through a new lens, and new plays that resonate with timeless themes and universal truths.





