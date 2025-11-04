New Political Drama MY DYING CITY VOL. II to be Presented at Kangalee Arts Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kangalee Arts Ensemble will present the premiere of its newest original play, My Dying City Vol. II, opening January 15, 2026, at the American Theater of Actors in New York City.

Developed through a fellowship at The Action Lab in NYC, and now partially enabled by an Artist Advancement grant from the Venturous Theater Fund, My Dying City Vol. II marks the culmination of a yearlong workshop exploring modern protest theater and the anxieties of our era. This chamber drama will run for ten exclusive performances through January 25, 2026, at the historic American Theater of Actors.

Building on the acclaimed impact of 2024's The Life & Death of Art, the new production is a poetic, character-driven meditation on the divide within the radical Left, set against the backdrop of rising populist Fascistic authoritarianism in America. Drawing inspiration from American theatrical classics such as Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Talk Radio, and Dutchman, the play follows a Left-Wing activist couple-former hosts of a radical radio talk show-as they grapple with their son's suicide and the fading hope for revolution.

The cast features acclaimed theater artists Ward Nixon, Elyse Mirto, and Summer Hill Seven, and introduces newcomers Brandon Geer and Shannon Mastel. My Dying City Vol. II is written and directed by Dennis Leroy Kangalee.

As with previous Kangalee Arts Ensemble productions, audiences can expect an evening of thought-provoking drama that blends avant-garde, agitprop, and traditional "method" acting styles, promising to challenge and captivate.