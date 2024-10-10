New Light Theater Project to Present World Premiere of ROOM 1214

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Light Theater Project will present the world premiere production of ROOM 1214, a new docudrama play by Michelle Kholos Brooks, directed by Sarah Norris and starring Annabelle Gurwitch, at 59E59 Theaters, Theater B for a special limited engagement in New York City. From the award-winning writer of H*tler’s Tasters and War Words, ROOM 1214 marks Kholos Brooks’ third New York stage production with Norris at the helm. The production will run Off-Broadway for 22 performances over four weeks, beginning November 15, through December 8, 2024. Opening night is November 21.



The cast of ROOM 1214 stars Annabelle Gurwitch (Joe and Betty - New York Times and Los Angeles Times’ annual round up of “Top Ten Performances of the Year in Theater,” host of the long-running TBS’ Dinner & a Movie, New York Times Bestselling author) as Lily, Thyme Briscoe (Playwrights Horizons Theatre School) as Ellie, Ben Hirschhorn (Trayf - LA Drama Critic Circle Award nomination) as Nate, Kleo Mitrokostas (The Greatest Hits Down Route 66, According to the Chorus) as B, Andrea Negrete (Three Girls Never Learnt The Way Home) as Hannah, and Alessandro Yokoyama (Tracks) as G.



Inspired by real interviews with a history teacher who experienced the 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School firsthand, this stirring new play follows as she returns to the school to teach one final lesson, asking what if you could rewrite history? She reunites with her students as they were – playful, funny, and full of life and potential – real kids with bright futures. Equal part memorial and essential history, ROOM 1214 overflows with truths both uncomfortable and necessary, offering a moving reminder that the best way to honor the past is to learn from it.



Directed by Sarah Norris (Time Out NY Critics Picks for H*tler’s Tasters and Everything is Super Great), the production features scenic design by Daniel Allen, costume design by Kara Branch, lighting design by Elaine Wong, sound design by Jennie Gorn, projection design by the Roly Polys (Jan Bentley + Andy Evan Cohen), prop design by Caitlyn Murphy, assistant direction/choreography by Georgia Reichard, with Krista Grevas as wardrobe supervisor. Olivia Fletcher will serve as production stage manager, with Cat Copeland as assistant stage manager.



59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street. ROOM 1214 contains strong language, gun violence, and discussion of school shootings and child death. Run time is approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $44 (includes fees), and $30 for 59E59 members. $27 First Look tickets available for November 15 and 17 at 7:15pm. Student rush tickets are available in-person at the box office beginning one hour prior to showtime. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, and to purchase tickets visit https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/room-1214. For more information on ROOM 1214 go to https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/room1214.



