New 42 Appoints Tiffany Gardner, Sammy Lopez, Henry Tisch & Lucinda Zilkha to its Board of Directors

New 42 has announced the addition of four new board members--Tiffany Gardner, Sammy Lopez, Henry Tisch and Lucinda Zilkha--who share in the cultural nonprofit's mission to make extraordinary performing arts a vital part of everyone's life from the earliest years onward.

"Joined by a commitment to impact future generations through the arts, these incredible individuals each bring invaluable insight and experiences that reflect how multifaceted New 42 has become," says Board Chairman and theater producer Fiona Rudin (Gun & Powder, Lead Producer; The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol, Co-Producer). "At a critical time for the performing arts, both New 42 and its Board of Directors continue to expand and evolve to meet the needs of New York's cultural community."

Tiffany Gardner, current CEO of ReflectUS and co-founder of The One World Foundation of New York, advises on the intersection of social justice and inclusive democracy. Broadway producer Sammy Lopez (Gun & Powder, Be More Chill) brings theatrical marketing, social media strategy and producing experience. Henry Tisch of Disney Theatrical Group's creative development team brings a breadth of experience creating theater for young audiences. Lucinda Zilkha, a clinical social worker and psychotherapist, specializes in the treatment of children and adolescents working through trauma and other challenges. Ms. Gardner and Ms. Zilkha are members of the nonprofit's New Victory Circle, a group of like-minded parents who value arts for young people and support the nonprofit.

In addition to Ms. Rudin as Chairman and Russell Granet as New 42 President & CEO, New 42 Board Officers include Shahara Ahmad-Llewellyn and Marc A. Spilker as Vice Chairs, Stefanie Katz Rothman as Secretary and Andrew Sommers as Treasurer. Comprised of 27 professionals spanning the industries of finance, education, media and the arts, New 42 Board membership is re-elected on an annual basis.

The New 42 Executive team additionally includes Lisa Lawer Post as Chief Operating Officer; Mary Rose Lloyd as Artistic Director; Elizabeth Cashour, Vice President, Development; Lindsey Buller Maliekel as Vice President, Education and Public Engagement; Courtney J. Boddie as Vice President, Education and School Engagement; Elizabeth Hines as Vice President, Finance; Lauren Fitzgerald as Vice President, Marketing & Communications; and Jessica Baker Vodoor, Vice President, Operations.

