National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents Tony Perry's THE WAY I FEEL

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 19.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Folksbiene)-led by Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, and Dominick Balletta, Executive Director-continues its virtual entertainment series Folksbiene! LIVE with Soul to Soul star Tony Perry's The Way I Feel on Wednesday, August 19, 15-Minute Yiddish lessons led by Motl Didner (on Tuesdays), and, Zalmen Mlotek's weekly Living Room Concerts (on Thursdays).

All Folksbiene! LIVE programs are presented at 1:00 PM. Stay in the loop and get reminders about new episodes by subscribing to Folksbiene's newsletter, and catch up on past episodes on demand, at nytf.org/live.

Launched in March, Folksbiene! LIVE is an online celebration of Yiddish culture, featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, concerts, lectures, talks, and other events. Programming provides inspirational and entertaining experiences as cultural and arts venues across the country and world remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

