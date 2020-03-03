National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Presents THE TENTH MAN By Paddy Chayefsky

This May, the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF)-Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director, Dominick Balletta, Executive Director-will present The Tenth Man, the Tony-nominated play by Paddy Chayefsky (the three-time Academy Award-winning author of Network, Marty, and The Hospital) in a newly commissioned Yiddish translation, directed by Tony Award-nominated director Eleanor Reissa. The Tenth Man will be performed from May 17 to June 11, Off Broadway at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place, NYC.

The Tenth Man, which debuted on Broadway in 1959, is an American retelling of the dybbuk story as a touching human comedy in which we must question who is really possessed: the young passionate religious granddaughter of one of the elderly congregants, or the successful yet cynical Manhattan lawyer? This play captures the struggle between Jewish generations, youth and old age, cynics and believers, and scientists and mystics-with a moving and surprising outcome.

Tickets for previews start at $39, and regular season tickets start at $49. Tickets are available at www.NYTF.org. The Tenth Man will be performed in Yiddish, with English and Russian supertitles.

The performance is part of NYTF's season of "Spiritual Resistance," which features artistic and theatrical works that explore themes of struggle against oppression. The programming provides artistic expression concurrent with the exhibition Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away. being presented at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

"This play addresses the topic of spiritual crisis with astonishing warmth, humor, and depth, "said Zalmen Mlotek, Artistic Director at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. "Such a work is truly fitting for inclusion in our Season of Spiritual Resistance, as we explore spiritual struggle on the stage, in all its complexity and variety." "NYTF is proud to bring Paddy Chayefsky's stimulating and touching work of art back to New York City, and for the first time anywhere, in Yiddish," added Dominick Balletta, Executive Director at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. "This production promises to leave audiences rethinking the ways they look at faith, no matter where their beliefs lie."

"Paddy Chayefsky's play reminds us of a world gone by as it challenges us to grapple with the contemporary existential question, What is that destructive, demoralizing, deadly spirit that inhabits us? Is it cynicism? Hatred? Bitterness?" said The Tenth Man director and translator Eleanor Reissa. "And the good news for us all is that Chayefsky gives us the answer! This play is as relevant today as when it was written, taking us on a holy human journey."

Eleanor Reissa's directing credits include: Those Were The Days (Broadway - Tony nomination), Cowgirls (Off-Broadway), God of Vengeance (Off-Broadway), and Echoes of the War (Off-Broadway). Her recent acting credits include: Indecent (Broadway), They All Fall Down (Huntington Theatre), Sisters Rosensweig (South Coast Rep) and HBO's The Plot Against America.

The Creative Team members for The Tenth Man are: Tracy Christensen (Costume Designer), Broadway design credits include Sunset Boulevard (2017 revival) and Souvenir. Off-Broadway credits include Scotland PA, Caesar & Cleopatra, and Pride & Prejudice. Betsy Adams (Lighting Designer), The Wrong Man (MCC), A Woman of the World (The Acting Co.), Daphne's Dive (Signature), and The Laramie Project (World and Regional Premieres). James Noone (Scenic Design), Broadway credits include Jekyll & Hyde (Drama Desk Award), A Bronx Tale (Play), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill and Sunset Boulevard (revival). Dan Moses-Schreier (Sound Design), current Broadway credits include Flying Over Sunset and A Soldier's Play. Past Broadway credits include: Gypsy (Tony nomination), Sweeney Todd (revival), Falsettos (revival), and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. NYTF credits include: Fidler Afn Dakh (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish) and The Sorceress. Kathy Fabian/Propstar LLC (Prop Design and Fabrication).

For tickets to The Tenth Man, visit NYTF.org or call 866-811-4111. For group sales and membership, call 212-213-2120 Ext. 204.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You