National Black Theatre Opens Application For The 2020-22 Soul Directing Residency

Dr. Barbara Ann Teer's National Black Theatre (NBT) is now accepting application submissions for its SOUL Directing Residency until June 4, 2020 at 11:59pm EST. To gain access to the application and learn more about the program, visit www.nationalblacktheatre.org/directing-residency. Inquiries about the application process should be directed to submit@nationalblacktheatre.org.

The SOUL Directing Residency, launched in 2018, is one of the only residencies in the country to provide a Black mid-career director with a creative home for 18 months. During the residency, the selected director will gain real-time experience, training, exposure, and NYC credentials. The residency culminates with the resident directing an NBT mainstage within the following season.

With the SOUL Directing Residency, NBT seeks to deepen the artistic relationship between Black theatrical institutions and Black directors in order to re-establish Black theatrical institutions as the foremost supporter, training ground, and developer of new directors in the American Theatre creating groundbreaking, innovative and liberating work. This residency is a part of NBT's Soul Series LAB (Liberating Artistic Bravery) which works to diversify the narratives being developed and produced about Black lifestyle in American theatre by playwrights, directors, and producers. The inaugural recipient of this directing residency is Ebony Noelle Golden work created 125th and FREEdom. The current resident is Dominique Rider whose work is scheduled to be produced in the summer of 2021.





