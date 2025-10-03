Natasha Cobb Plays to Have Presentations at The Secret Theatre and ART/NY's Great Room

Up first is THE MULE written & directed by NATASHA COBB on October 18.
The plays of Natasha Cobb will be presented at The Secret Theatre and ART/NY's Great Room in October.
Natasha Cobb is a native New Yorker and member of the Dramatists Guild. She has written and directed short plays in NYC theater festivals each year over the past eight years. Her crdentials include awards and acclaim at the Midtown International Theater Festival, the Strawberry Once Act Festival, the Equity Library Theater Online Festival, and the Secret Theatre New Works Festival this Summer.
A Black woman working in corporate America decides to quit her job and become a full-time writer ... because people aren't nice to her at work.
The Secret Theatre, 10-10 44th Ave, LIC, NY
A group of unapologetic and timely pieces showing a mirrior up to our nature.
featuring Inaijah Hunter, Prentice Myles, Emma Littig, Andy Law, Khalilah Daye, Azumi Tsutsui, Dominic Wong, Tyquanda Johnson, Janielle Moye, Natalya Haynes, Lamont Chapman Jr., and Crystal Williamson
Fri, Oct 24 @ 4:30PM
Sat, Oct 25 @ 3:00PM
Sun, Oct 26 @ 3:00PM
The Great Room, 138 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY
