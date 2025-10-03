Natasha Cobb Plays to Have Presentations at The Secret Theatre and ART/NY's Great Room

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The plays of Natasha Cobb will be presented at The Secret Theatre and ART/NY's Great Room in October.

Natasha Cobb is a native New Yorker and member of the Dramatists Guild. She has written and directed short plays in NYC theater festivals each year over the past eight years. Her crdentials include awards and acclaim at the Midtown International Theater Festival, the Strawberry Once Act Festival, the Equity Library Theater Online Festival, and the Secret Theatre New Works Festival this Summer.

THE MULE written & directed by NATASHA COBB

A Black woman working in corporate America decides to quit her job and become a full-time writer ... because people aren't nice to her at work.

Sat Oct 18; 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM

Wed Oct 22; 6:00 PM - 7:45 PM

Thu Oct 30; 6:00 PM - 7:45 PM

Sat Nov 1; 7:00 PM - 8:45 PM

The Secret Theatre, 10-10 44th Ave, LIC, NY

TICKETS

PEOPLE PROBLEMS, written & directed by NATASHA COBB

A group of unapologetic and timely pieces showing a mirrior up to our nature.

Close the Casket: a newly married couple has to deal with the reality of the husband's cancer diagnosis.

Smoke Break: a group of corporate workers discuss upcoming layoffs.

Sweetheart: a father facing serious health issues has to reveal that he has another child to his "only" daughter.

The Diagnosis: a young woman recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder confronts stigma from her closest friend.

The Ghetto Chinese Spot: two people in the inner city talk about why they should or should not use the word ghetto.

featuring Inaijah Hunter, Prentice Myles, Emma Littig, Andy Law, Khalilah Daye, Azumi Tsutsui, Dominic Wong, Tyquanda Johnson, Janielle Moye, Natalya Haynes, Lamont Chapman Jr., and Crystal Williamson

Fri, Oct 24 @ 4:30PM

Sat, Oct 25 @ 3:00PM

Sun, Oct 26 @ 3:00PM

The Great Room, 138 South Oxford Street, Brooklyn, NY

TICKETS