NYMF's LADYSHIP Announces Dates and Casting; Maddie Shea Baldwin, Jennifer Blood and More

NEW YORK MUSICAL FESTIVAL and LADYSHIP, LLC announce the dates and casting for the world premiere production of Linda and Laura Good's (from the acclaimed indie rock duo, The Twigs) musical LADYSHIP, musical directed by Simone Allen, directed by Samantha Saltzman (Matilda the Musical) as an Official Selection of the 2019 New York Musical Festival's Next Link Project.

LADYSHIP will play five performances only at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) from Wednesday, July 10th at 8 p.m. through Sunday, July 14th at 9 p.m. $35 tickets are now on sale at nymf.org/ladyship.

Teenage Irish sisters Alice and Mary, convicted of petty crimes and sentenced to journey to an unknown land, are forced to make the treacherous crossing from London to Australia in 1789. Based on true events, LADYSHIP is the harrowing story of the 25,000 women who would become the "mothers of Australia", whether they wanted to be or not.

With a contemporary alternative pop score, the story of LADYSHIP is all too familiar, whether in the 18th century or now - when given no say in their lives or the world around them women will always find their own voice.

The production stars Maddie Shea Baldwin (Bright Star) as Alice Reed, Caitlin Cohn (Lolita, My Love) as Mary Reed, Jennifer Blood (Matilda the Musical) as Lady Jane Sharp, Jordon Bolden (TV: Daredevil, Law & Order: SVU) as Marcus "Finn" Findley, Noelle Hogan (Fun Home, US Tour) as Kitty MacDougal, Justin R.G. Holcomb (Honor Bound) as Zeke Cropper, Lisa Karlin (Ragtime, Revival) as Abigail Gainsborough, Brandi Knox (Hairspray, Regional) as Mrs. Pickering, Quentin Oliver Lee (The Phantom of the Opera, US Tour) as Captain Josiah Adams, and Trevor St. John-Gilbert (Les Miserables, Regional) as Lieutenant Brandon Adams.

The production features scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Whitney Locher, and lighting design by Sam Gordon. Patrick Calhoun is the sound designer, Deb Gaouette is the props designer, Adele Rylands is the fight director, Sara Brians is the choreographer, and Michael Danek is the production stage manager. Michael Cassara Casting is the casting director, Visceral Entertainment is the production manager, Connor Delves is social media and Kampfire PR is the publicist.





