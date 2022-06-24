Miquela to Host Final Pride Performance of CIRCLE JERK

Circle Jerk, the critically acclaimed, Pulitzer Prize® Finalist, will welcome Miquela (TIME Magazine's "most influential person on the internet") as special guest host for its final pride performance at The Connelly Theatre (220 E 4th Street).

Circle Jerk's final, wild pride performance is on Saturday, June 25 at 3pm. Circle Jerk will play its final show on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30pm.

Every performance of Circle Jerk is in-person and live streamed simultaneously.

Previous pride performances were hosted by the Tony® and Olivier Award® winning writers of the internationally acclaimed, Six, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss; former editor-in-chief at OUT, Philip Picardi; dancer, musician, film maker and author of "100 boyfriends", Brontez Purnell; 13 reasons why star, Brandon Flynn; social media personality, writer and erotic dancer, A'ziah 'Zola' King; and author of Big Friendship and host of Call Your Girlfriend, Aminatou Sow.

In Circle Jerk, it's winter on Gaymen Island, a summer retreat for the homosexual rich and fame-ish. This off-season, two White Gay internet trolls hatch a plot to take back what's wrongfully theirs. Cancellations, meme schemes, and political and erotically flip flops abound as three actors playing nine parts play out this chaotic live-streamed descent into the high-energy, quick-change, low-brow shitpit of the internet.

With Circle Jerk, co-writers and performers Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, joined by Cat Rodríguez, take inspiration from Charles Ludlam's The Mystery of Irma Vep and sci-fi genre films like Ex Machina to send up plotlines about the crisis of technology in relationship to humans and the concept of "reality." Circle Jerk is directed by Rory Pelsue and includes dramaturgy by Ariel Sibert.

The creative team for Circle Jerk includes video & co-lighting designer David Bengali, co-lighting designer & video associate Ted Boyce-Smith, scenic and props designer Stephanie Osin Cohen, sound designer Kathy Ruvuna, costume designer Cole McCarty, wig and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, stage manager Codey Leroy Butler, production manager Violet Asmara Tafari, technical director Jesse Mattes, assistant stage manager Carolina Arboleda, assistant scenic designer and props manager Anthony Freitas, video associate Stivo Arnoczy, video engineer Ted Charles Brown, production electrician The Sovereign Candle - Kent Sprague and graphic designer Kameron Neal.

Miranda Gohh and Emma Orme co-produce this iteration of Circle Jerk. Salman Al-Rashid, Caroline Gart and Jeremy O. Harris serve as executive producers, with generous support from FourthWall Theatrical. Noah Eisenberg serves as co-producer and Steven Ebert serves as associate producer.

Circle Jerk was originally developed with Ars Nova's Makers Lab. It was also developed, in part, with support from Mitu's Artists-at-Home program.

In-person Pride Performance tickets start at $19. Livestream tickets for all performances are available on a sliding scale from $5.99-$49.99.