Mike Daisey Returns to the NYC Stage With New Show BAD FAITH at the Daryl Roth Theatre

Mike Daisey returns to the stage in New York City on June 21 & 22 Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre, 101 E. 15th St., NY, NY 10003 with a world premiere performance of BAD FAITH, produced by Winged Pup Productions.

Created and performed by Mike Daisey, BAD FAITH explores the central pivot of our world today in 2019: bad faith. From the President and our politics to climate and corporate rule, Daisey illuminates how bad faith spreads, why people choose bad faith over goodwill, and exposes how this cancer grows at the heart of our lives. Using heartbreaking and darkly hilarious stories from his own life, Daisey wrestles with the big questions: how do we know we're not part of the problem, and how do we make sure the worst people don't win?

Tickets can be purchased at TicketMaster.com or directly at http://bit.ly/MDBadFaithDRT

Mike Daisey, who has been called "the master storyteller-one of the finest solo performers of his generation" by The New York Times, is the preeminent monologist in the American theater today.

He has performed for two decades across five continents, ranging from remote islands in the South Pacific to the Sydney Opera House to abandoned theaters in post-Communist Tajikistan to Broadway. Over dozens of monologues he has reinvented the form, from his critically acclaimed 29-night live theatrical novel, All the Faces of the Moon, a forty four hour performance staged at The Public Theater in New York City, to The Last Cargo Cult, where he gave away his entire fee every night as part of a performance on the economic collapse, to American Utopias, a show about Burning Man and Disney World which he brought in a command performance to the Smithsonian last summer.

As a playwright, his transcript of The Agony and the Ecstasy of Steve Jobs was downloaded over 100,000 times in its first week. Under a revolutionary open license it has seen hundreds of productions around the world and been translated into six languages. His prescient monologue The Trump Card predicted Trump's rise to power and was staged by over thirty theater companies across America as a national piece of political theater, and performed by Daisey himself on an eighteen city whistle-stop tour, culminating in him bringing the show to Broadway.

He's been a guest on Real Time with Bill Maher, the Late Show with David Letterman, as well as a commentator and contributor to The New York Times, The Guardian, Harper's Magazine, Newsweek, WIRED, Vanity Fair, Slate, Salon, NPR and the BBC. In a brief, meteoric career with This American Life the two episodes dedicated to him are among the most listened to and argued about in that program's history. He is the only storyteller in America written into another playwright's play as a central character, for which he then won an Obie Award by proxy. He has been nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award, two Drama League Awards, and is the recipient of the Bay Area Critics Circle Award, six Seattle Times Footlight Awards, the Sloan Foundation's Galileo Prize, and fellowships at Yaddo and the MacDowell Colony.

He is currently at work on his second book, future shows, and projects large and small. You can listen to his podcast All Stories Are Fiction where you can hear many more of his stories.





