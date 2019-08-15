Michael Urie to Host The Acting Company's 2019 Gala

The Acting Company will honor director and artistic leader Sanford Robbins and business and philanthropic leader Richard C. Yancey- individuals whose exemplary work aligns with the artistic and educational ideals of the storied repertory company that produces nationally recognized theater productions and arts education programs-at the Company's 2019 Fall Gala, on October 28. Held at Capitale (130 Bowery, New York City), the festive Halloween-themed costume bash will bring together awards, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, dinner, dancing and cocktails in celebration of theater and its contribution to American society. The evening will be hosted by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie.

Ticket, sponsorships, and tribute opportunities are available now. Information is available at www.theactingcompany.org or by calling (212) 258-3111.

Sanford (Sandy) Robbins will be presented with the John Houseman Award, which honors individuals who have extended the legacy of The Acting Company founder John Houseman's profound commitment to the development of American classical actors and cultivation of a new audience for the theater. As the founder and Producing Artistic Director of the Resident Ensemble Players (REP), a professional theatre located on the campus of the University of Delaware, as well as founder and Director of Training for that University's Professional Theatre Training Program (PTTP) until its conclusion in 2011, Sandy contributed to the development of young classical actors for three decades and continues to inspire audiences with productions created and performed by some of the nation's foremost artists. He has extended his commitment to young actor training through teaching engagements at Carnegie-Mellon University, Los Angeles City College, and The American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

The John Houseman Award has previously been given to such leading artistic lights as Patti LuPone, Kevin Kline, John Guare, and Uta Hagen; influential figures like Theatre for a New Audience founder Jeffrey Horowitz, Spelman College President/former Dean of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts Dr. Mary Schmidt Campbell, Zelda Fichandler, and Public Theater founder Joseph Papp; directorial greats like Yale Repertory Theatre's James Bundy, Perelman Arts Center Artistic Director Bill Rauch, and former Old Globe Theatre Artistic Director Jack O'Brien; and others.

The Acting Company will honor Richard C. Yancey with the Joan Warburg Award, bestowed on individuals who have demonstrated admirable dedication to philanthropic and civic causes in the arts and other areas. A fixture of the Brooklyn community, Dick's numerous non-profit involvements include work with the Brooklyn Youth Chorus Academy, BRIC, Brooklyn Chamber Music Society, New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, and Whitman College, in addition to a long and distinguished business career.

