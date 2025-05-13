Michael R. Jackson, Bebe Neuwirth And More Return For The 24 Hour Musicals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 24 Hour Musicals will take place on Monday June 16, 2025 at 7pm at the Lynn F. Angelson Theatre. This intensive theatrical endeavor will see artists write, rehearse and perform four new musicals in just 24 hours.

Artists scheduled for this year's event will include Isaac Butler (Real Enemies), Carolyn Cantor (Sell/Buy/Date), John Carrafa (Urinetown), Lea DeLaria (POTUS), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Jesse Eisenberg (Happy Talk), Alexis Floyd ("Grey's Anatomy"), Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret), Maulik Pancholy ("30 Rock"), Peppermint (Head Over Heels), plus many more to be announced. This year's event will honor the organization's long-time collaborator Anna Strout.

The marathon process for The 24 Hour Musicals begins the night before the performance, when writers, composers, directors, choreographers, actors, musicians and production staff gather for a short orientation. Four writer and composer teams craft short musicals overnight (while actors and directors get some rest) and the next morning - after a furious printing and copying process - actors receive their scripts. Together with directors, choreographers and a live band, they begin rehearsal. Later that night, four brand new musicals take the stage in a one-night-only production!

Tickets start at $99 and are available at 24hourplays.org/musicals. Proceeds support the organization's non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world.

ABOUT THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

The 24 Hour Plays (est. 1995, Mark Armstrong, artistic director; Madelyn Paquette, managing director) bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in twenty-four hours. Through our radically present approach to theater, we make work that responds immediately to the world around us, builds communities and generates new artistic partnerships that extend throughout the arts and entertainment industry. Our events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals, as well as productions in Athens, Denver, Dublin, Finland, Florence, Germany, Little Rock, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, Savannah and more. Beginning March 17, 2020, The 24 Hour Plays Viral Monologues series generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces, featuring over 1000 artists, viewed millions of times worldwide and archived in the Library of Congress.



Each summer, we bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers, composers, designers and stage managers for our annual free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays in an Off-Broadway theater. The 24 Hour Plays Nationals have introduced audiences and collaborators to a new generation of artists changing the game in theater, television, and film. The 24 Hour Plays are an enduring New York City institution, while our licensed affiliates and partners produce The 24 Hour Plays and Musicals in theaters and schools worldwide, impacting everyone from celebrities to students and strengthening creative communities worldwide - one day at a time.

Comments

