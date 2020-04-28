Metropolitan Playhouse to Present Zero Boy in New Live Stream Presentations

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Obie Award winner Metropolitan Playhouse will welcome Zero Boy to its on-line live-streaming presentations with a weekly show of sonic storytelling and improvisational repartee:

COVID CABARET WITH ZERO BOYThursday, April 30, 2020 at 8 PM, EST.Running Time: 30 minutes

Available via Zoom and YouTube:

Viewers will have the opportunity to make written or spoken suggestions, and Zero Boy will turn them into a vocal improv scenario.

Entertainer and 'vocal cartoonist' Zero Boy is an East Village icon renowned for his unique blend of sound and mime, the results being akin to a performed comic book. A prolific entertainer, his solo comedic routines have been featured throughout the U.S. and Europe in traditional theater, vaudeville, burlesque, festivals, stand-up comedy, television, radio, film and digital media.

Zero Boy's vocal acrobatics have been featured in Fox and Friends, Good Day New York, MTV and was the evil Dr. Drago on Nicktoon's Alien Dawn. His unique sound talents and character voices have led to performances on numerous radio shows and he regularly performed on NPR's The Next Big Thing.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You