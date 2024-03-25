Meg Joshi Joins Cast Of DUALITY Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Meg Joshi (American Sports Story: Gladiator) has joined the cast of Duality in the dual roles of Emilia and Sandrine. This is her first production with Face to Face Films. The original play is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura.

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn) who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering. We are introduced through flashbacks to Sandrine (Ms. Joshi), an old love of Camilla's from her teenage years while in present day, Camilla has hired Emilia (also Ms. Joshi) to sing at her grandmother's party and is struck by their immediate connection.

Duality is the final part in Mr. Laura's memory trilogy. The previous two installments, The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows, premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The cast includes Caroline Ghosn, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The play will feature original music by Philip Lauto and original songs by Rose Hart.

The Off-Broadway production is slated to open in December 2024 at A.R.T. / New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre for a three week limited run.

For more information, please visit www.facetofacefilms.net