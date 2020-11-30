Matthew Saldivar and Mia Katigbak to Appear Next on KEEN AFTER HOURS
Matthew Saldivar will be featured tonight, Monday November 30th followed Mia Katigbak next Monday, December 7th.
Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional guests for the highly popular FREE event, Keen After Hours. Matthew Saldivar will be featured tonight, Monday November 30th followed Mia Katigbak next Monday, December 7th. Keen After Hours is free and open to all..New this season, Keen After Hours connects audiences with luminaries of the theatre world, every Monday night at 6:30pm on Keen Company's website and Facebook page. Team Keen and a special guest will discuss their careers, their artistic process, and take questions from the audience. Recent guests included Kathleen Chalfant, Marsha Mason, Kate Baldwin, John-Andrew Morrison & Jasminn Johnson, Lilli Cooper, Kevin Kilner, and Adam Gwon. As an actor on Broadway, Matthew Saldivar most recently originated the role of Alphonse Mucha in the Roundabout Theater production of Bernhardt/Hamlet starring Janet McTeer. Other principal roles on Broadway include Junk at Lincoln Center, Saint Joan at Manhattan Theater Club, Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher, Act One at Lincoln Center and A Streetcar Named Desire. He originated the role of Johnny Sandwich in the Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas with Tony Danza, played Kenickie in the most recent Broadway revival of Grease and originated the role of Sammy in the Broadway premier of the musical The Wedding Singer. He played Luther Billis in the 1st National Tour of the Lincoln Center production of South Pacific directed by Bartlett Sher. Off-Broadway and regional credits include Hermes in Hadestown at New York Theater Workshop directed by Rachel Chavkin, Sam Gold's production of Hamlet at The Public Theater starring Oscar Isaac. Frank in Annie Get Your Gun directed by Sarna Lapine, the premier of Kate Hamill's Dracula at Classic Stage Company, Randy Newman's Harps and Angels directed by Jerry Zaks at the Mark Taper Forum, Quiarra Alegria Hudes' Daphne's Dive at Signature Theater Company (NYC) directed by Thomas Kail, the revival of All In The Timing at Primary Stages, David Bryan and Joe DiPietro's Toxic Avenger: The Musical, as well as principal roles for Atlantic Theater Company, Shakespeare Theater Company, Manhattan Theater Club, Guthrie Theater, Long Wharf Theater, Williamstown Theater Festival, New York Theater Workshop, New York Shakespeare Festival, LAByrinth Theater Company, Theater for a New Audience and City Center among others. Film and Television include: Gordon in "Rent: Live on Fox," "Live from Lincoln Center," "The Other Two," "The Good Cop," "The Code," "Elementary," "Law and Order," Savages, Tony and Tina's Wedding, Boiler Room, "All My Children." He is a long time member of the theatrical rock band The Petersons. He earned a double BA from Middlebury College in Theater and Spanish and an MA in Spanish from the Middlebury College Summer Language Program. He earned an MFA from the Tisch School of the Arts Graduate Acting Program at NYU. He is married to the director Sarna Lapine. During the pandemic he recently directed a production of Sam Shepard's Icarus's Mother at the New Canaan Public High School.
Mia Katigbak is the Artistic Producing Director and co-founder of the award-winning, New York City based NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Company). She is TCG's 2017 Fox Foundation Resident Actor Fellow for Distinguished Achievement. Other awards include a Special Drama Desk Award (2019), the Actors Equity Foundation's St. Clair Bayfield for Best Supporting Role in a Shakespeare Play; Otto René Castillo Award for Political Theater; NYIT for Artistic Achievement; the Lily for Trailblazing ; an Obie for performance (in NAATCO's Awake and Sing!); the Lucille Lortel and the Lee Reynolds Awards (League of Professional Theatre Women); the Actors Equity's Rosetta LeNoire Award, in recognition of her "artistic contribution to the universality of the human experience in the American theater"; New Dramatists' Charles Bowden Actor Award; and a Distinguished Award for Artistic Excellence from Ma-Yi Theater. She was selected by nytheatre.com as one of their People of the Year in 2007. She is a founding director of CAATA (Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists) and served as the president of its first board. She was one of the organizers of the 1st and 2nd National Asian American Theater Festivals in 2007 and 2009 in New York City, and is on the advisory boards of Ma-Yi Theatre and Fulcrum Theater. She was the curator of NYU's Festival of Voices (2018). She has acted extensively with NAATCO, most recently in Henry VI, Shakespeare's Trilogy in Two Parts. Selected productions include Russian Troll Farm, an on-line, live-edited play co-produced by TheaterWorks (CT), TheatreSquared (AR), and The Civilians (NY); The Trial of the Catonsville Nine (Transport Group); Recent Alien Abductions (PlayCo); Dear Elizabeth (WP); Ivo van Hove's Scenes From a Marriage (NYTW); A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes (New Georges/WP); Good Person of Szechwan (Foundry/Public Theater). Other NYC: LCT3, Soho Rep, New Group, Ma-Yi, Target Margin, Clubbed Thumb, Bushwick Starr, Intar, Pan Asian Rep. Regional work: Yale Rep and Long Wharf (CT), the Humana Festival at the Actors Theater in Louisville (KY), Two River Theater (NJ), Berkeley Rep (CA), Swine Palace (LA), and the Guthrie (MN). International: Manila, Philippines and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Television credits include "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC), "The Sinner" (USA), "Chicago PD" (NBC), "Mysteries of Laura" (NBC), and "Conviction" (NBC). Her film credits include I Smile Back, Clutter, and Slow Jam King.Keen Company's 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen's mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection.