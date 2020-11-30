Matthew Saldivar and Mia Katigbak to Appear Next on KEEN AFTER HOURS

Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional guests for the highly popular FREE event, Keen After Hours. Matthew Saldivar will be featured tonight, Monday November 30th followed Mia Katigbak next Monday, December 7th. Keen After Hours is free and open to all..

Mia Katigbak is the Artistic Producing Director and co-founder of the award-winning, New York City based NAATCO (National Asian American Theatre Company). She is TCG's 2017 Fox Foundation Resident Actor Fellow for Distinguished Achievement. Other awards include a Special Drama Desk Award (2019), the Actors Equity Foundation's St. Clair Bayfield for Best Supporting Role in a Shakespeare Play; Otto René Castillo Award for Political Theater; NYIT for Artistic Achievement; the Lily for Trailblazing ; an Obie for performance (in NAATCO's Awake and Sing!); the Lucille Lortel and the Lee Reynolds Awards (League of Professional Theatre Women); the Actors Equity's Rosetta LeNoire Award, in recognition of her "artistic contribution to the universality of the human experience in the American theater"; New Dramatists' Charles Bowden Actor Award; and a Distinguished Award for Artistic Excellence from Ma-Yi Theater. She was selected by nytheatre.com as one of their People of the Year in 2007. She is a founding director of CAATA (Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists) and served as the president of its first board. She was one of the organizers of the 1st and 2nd National Asian American Theater Festivals in 2007 and 2009 in New York City, and is on the advisory boards of Ma-Yi Theatre and Fulcrum Theater. She was the curator of NYU's Festival of Voices (2018). She has acted extensively with NAATCO, most recently in Henry VI, Shakespeare's Trilogy in Two Parts. Selected productions include Russian Troll Farm, an on-line, live-edited play co-produced by TheaterWorks (CT), TheatreSquared (AR), and The Civilians (NY); The Trial of the Catonsville Nine (Transport Group); Recent Alien Abductions (PlayCo); Dear Elizabeth (WP); Ivo van Hove's Scenes From a Marriage (NYTW); A Beautiful Day in November on the Banks of the Greatest of the Great Lakes (New Georges/WP); Good Person of Szechwan (Foundry/Public Theater). Other NYC: LCT3, Soho Rep, New Group, Ma-Yi, Target Margin, Clubbed Thumb, Bushwick Starr, Intar, Pan Asian Rep. Regional work: Yale Rep and Long Wharf (CT), the Humana Festival at the Actors Theater in Louisville (KY), Two River Theater (NJ), Berkeley Rep (CA), Swine Palace (LA), and the Guthrie (MN). International: Manila, Philippines and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Television credits include "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC), "The Sinner" (USA), "Chicago PD" (NBC), "Mysteries of Laura" (NBC), and "Conviction" (NBC). Her film credits include I Smile Back, Clutter, and Slow Jam King.

Keen Company's 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen's mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection.

