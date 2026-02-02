Mary Corigliano's APOLOHOLICS' to Premiere at New York Fringe Festival

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apoloholics, written by Mary Corigliano and directed by Nora Alexander, will be presented as part of the 2026 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the Chain Theatre Mainstage with performances on Wed April 1 at 6pm, Wed April 8 at 7:40pm, Sat April 11 at 10:20pm & Mon April 13 at 7:40pm.

Apoloholics is a heartfelt and humorous exploration of people who have spent their lives apologizing for simply existing. What happens when they try to reclaim their voices? Through a series of witty, poignant, and relatable stories inspired by real-life experiences, the play confronts the hidden cost of self-doubt while celebrating the journey toward self-acceptance. Perfect for anyone who's ever said "I'm sorry" a few too many times. Written by life-long apoloholic, Mary Corigliano.

The cast will feature Mary Corigliano, Marguerite A. Boone, Gabby Franco Ferro, Blair Tate, and Zack Watson.

The creative team includes Mary Corigliano (Writer), Nora Alexander (Director), and Caitlin Malczon (Stage Manager).

Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase now. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes. Performances will also be available to livestream.