Mark MacKillop To Present DUETS Concert Off-Broadway At at Marjorie S. Deane's Little Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS top solo fundraiser, Mark Mackillop is taking his acclaimed Duets concerts Off-Broadway on March 10 at 8pm at Marjorie S. Deane's Little Theatre.

A fundraiser for BCEFA, the latest installment of Duets features a bevy of guest stars, including Amber Ardolino (Back to the Future), Cayleigh Capaldi (Titaníque), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), Michelle Dowdy (Hairspray), Kaylee MacKnight (Drunk Musicals), Emma Pittman (The Outsiders), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), and Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker).

Joining MacKillop and guests will be music director Jeremiah Ginn (The Big Gay Jamboree) on piano, Yuka Tadano (Suffs) on bass, and Dan Berkery (Lempicka) on drums. Poster artwork was created by Pepe Muñoz.

“I could not be more excited to sing some Duets and raise some money for BCEFA with these incredible performers.” – Mark Mackillop

Tickets for Duets are on sale now, and can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36867/production/1227227?performanceId=11583124.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia Mark Mackillop grew up performing in musical theatre starting in elementary school. At age 17 he started studying ballet and after summers training with Boston Ballet and ABT in NYC he was hired by the nation's oldest continually running company, the Atlanta Ballet. After dancing three seasons with the ballet Mark moved to New York to pursue musical theater. After performing in On Your Toes as part of New York City Centers Encores series, he spent a year playing Riff on the International tour of West Side Story. Mark also toured the US performing in the National Tour of Dirty Dancing and most recently playing Prince Siegfried on the First National Tour of Anastasia. His previous solo work includes “Live and Unphotoshopped” and “Body by Taco Bell”, in addition to his acclaimed Duets series. As an author, Mark released the book Rm XIV. Mark is also the highest fundraiser for Broadway Bares which benefits Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS. To date he has personally raised over $606,625 for BCEFA.

ABOUT THE VENUE

The Marjorie S. Dean Little Theatre is located at 10 West 64th Street. Designed by the West Side YMCA to be exactly 1/5 the size of a Broadway Playhouse, the Little Theater has played host to a variety of youth and adult drama, dance, music, and theater programs. The theater also served as a venue of a variety of outside productions. This historic space was named in 2004 for the late Marjorie S. Deane, a New York City philanthropist, theater advocate and fashion industry icon, whose study of fashion was fueled by her interest in costume design for the theater. Theater architect Mitchel Kurtz designed the renovation to include upgrades to the 79-year-old historic theater.

Comments