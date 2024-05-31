Macy Herrera Joins the Cast of THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Macy Herrera is now starring in Off-Broadway's hit The Office! A Musical Parody, playing the role of Kelly & Others.

The cast of THE OFFICE! also features Annabelle Grace Woodard, Owen Harrison, Morgan Haney, Kayla Moore, Steven Makropoulos, Emily Boggs, Dean Yurecka, Isabela Gaya & Ned Way.

Macy Herrera's credits include: Ariel (The Little Mermaid, Stages Houston Regional Theatre), Heather (American Idiot), and Snow White (Snow White and The Seven Dorks, Stages Houston Regional Theatre).

More about Herrera can be found on her website: macylherrera.com or on Instagram at @macylherrera

THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly Mcsmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show features the same cast and iconic moments that we all know and love from the hit TV show. Come step into Dunder Mifflin in this immersive parody and “work” with your favorite officemates. The Theater Center is also currently home to Bob and Tobly's other parodies Singfeld! An Unauthorized Musical Parody about Nothing and Friends! The Musical Parody, as well as NYC's longest running Off-Broadway production Perfect Crime.

