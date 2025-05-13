MR. PUPPY THE MUSICAL to be Presented at AMT Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mr. Puppy the Musical is bounding off the toy shelf and taking the stage for a strictly limited engagement of 16 performances at AMT Theater from Sunday, July 6 through Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Created by Michael David Lee, Mr. Puppy the Musical features a book by Lee and music and lyrics by David L. Tolley, and direction and choreography by Broadway veteran Jonathan S. Cerullo. Based on the much-loved fashion and accessories brand, Mr. Puppy is a joyful, inspiring story about being brave and taking risks to make dreams come true. Casting will be announced soon.

“Mr. Puppy was born from my experience as a photojournalist in conflict zones where I witnessed immense suffering,” said the show’s creator, Michael David Lee. “Amidst one particularly harrowing expedition, I found myself sketching a familiar face from my childhood—Mr. Puppy, a toy dog my grandmother gifted me when I was a kid. Those doodles brought comfort and a much-needed smile. I realized then that joy was something worth sharing. Mr. Puppy has already touched lives around the world, and I’m thrilled to bring his story to New York audiences of all ages this summer in this brand new musical.”

Mr. Puppy The Musical is the story of a curious toy dog with big dreams. Though stuck on a toy store shelf, Mr. Puppy dreams of adventure and wants to see the world. When other toys try to discourage his dream he bravely follows his heart and makes a daring escape in a toy flying balloon. Outside he discovers an exciting world of fantastic cultures and amazing music. It's a heartwarming tale and exciting multi-cultural experience for audiences of all ages. Mr. Puppy The Musical is a celebration of chasing your dreams and the thrill of discovering a beautiful world!

The team for Mr. Puppy also features scenic design by Joshua Warner, costume design by Angelina Avallone, lighting design by Stacey Boggs, sound engineering by Molly Viega, property and puppet designs by Wendy Ann Gardner, and musical direction by Saul Nache. Sydney Weiser is the assistant to the director, Connor Kopko is the Production Stage Manager, casting is by Helene Galek, and General Management by Starry Night Productions.

