MCC Theater Announces One-Week Extension for SPACE DOGS

MCC Theater announced today a one-week extension for Space Dogs, a new musical written by and starring Van Hughes (Burn All Night) and Nick Blaemire (Glory Days). Directed by Ellie Heyman (amfAR's Angels in America), Space Dogs began previews on January 25 at MCC Theater (511 W 52nd Street New York, NY 10019) and will open this Sunday, February 13 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater. Originally set to close on March 6, Space Dogs will now run through Sunday March 13, 2022.

The original cast album of Space Dogs is now available through Ghostlight Records. The album is produced by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, with Kurt Deutsch serving as executive producer, and is available at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/SpaceDogs.

Space Dogs tells the heartbreaking, mind-blowing true story of Laika and the Chief Designer -- a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War. Written and performed by actor-musicians Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, it is a sweeping, kaleidoscopic tale of invention, betrayal, international political intrigue, and the immortal friendship that exists between man and dog, as they journey together to the stars.

Space Dogs features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Haydee Zelideth Atuñano, lighting design by Mary Ellen Stebbins, sound design by Nathan Leigh, projection design by Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, and puppet and props design by Amanda Villalobos. Choreography is by Darrell Grand Moultrie and Katherine Wallace is the production stage manager. Noah Kieserman serves as the understudy. Casting is by The Telsey Office - Geoff Josselson CSA.

Space Dogs is produced in association with Tricia Small.

Space Dogs is supported by the Gary Platt Initiative for New Musicals, Nicole and Stephen Eisenberg, the Burton A. Zipser and Sandra D. Zipser Foundation, and public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the city council. Space Dogs was developed in MCC's SongLabs with leadership support provided by Jill Furman.

The performance schedule for Space Dogs is as follows: Mondays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm; Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm; and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm. Exception: There will be no performance on Monday February 14.

Tickets start at $39 and are available now at mcctheater.org.

Three-show subscriptions start at $159.50 (including all handling fees) and include Space Dogs; Here She Is, Boys; and soft plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $67 (including all handling fees) and include the three productions at a discounted rate of $45 per ticket, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. Subscriptions and memberships are available for purchase beginning today at mcctheater.org.