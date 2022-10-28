MADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next Month
The performance is on Tuesday November 8th, 2022.
MADE IN AMERICA is a funny yet shockingly raw autobiography written and performed by Japanese born artist Teruko Nakajima. She flees her homeland to escape a life filled with physical and emotional abuse. She tries surviving in America by becoming a Dominatrix, salsa dancer, and night club madame. But as the pressures in this new world overwhelm her, Teruko must learn to love herself before her own trauma destroys her.
MADE IN AMERICA is a brutally honest, surprisingly entertaining, and heartbreakingly life-affirming love letter to the human experience. It's a story for women, Asians, first-generation immigrants, and anyone who is fighting to make their dreams come true.
It shines a necessary light on the tragedies of domestic violence, mental health, child abuse, sexual assault, and suicide. But ultimately provides inspiration to anyone who suffers and needs help.
Her dog Titi performs too.
MADE IN AMERICA received tremendous accolades at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022. Winner: Best Solo Show, Solo Splash Award, Best One Person Show (LA Theatre Bite Award), Pick of the Fringe, The Hollywood Encore Producers' Award, and Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 28, 2022
Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, has added seven writers to their Musical Writers Lab. The new members will join 27 continuing artists in the Local NYC and National chapters of the group.
Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN Opens Tonight at the Trinity Theatre
October 27, 2022
The Lifespan of a Fact playwright Gordon Farrell's Alice Again, which examines the moral grey area between the author of Alice in Wonderland and his muse, will premiere Off-Broadway at the Trinity Theatre. Directed by Chelsea LeSage, the production will run from October 27 to November 5.
Ma-Yi Theater Company Announces New Commission & Activities for 22-23 Season
October 27, 2022
Ma-Yi Theater Company announced that Michi Barall is the inaugural recipient of a Generation Now commission from Ma-Yi Theater Company and The Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis.
Ruth Stage's CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF to Return Off-Broadway in 2023
October 27, 2022
On the heels of a 35 show run this past summer, Ruth Stage's provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will return to New York City in early 2023. Opening night is scheduled for Sunday March 5th, 2023. The production will close on Friday night March 31st, 2023.
The Civilians Announces Twelfth Annual R&D Group
October 27, 2022
The Civilians is presenting the newest members of The R&D Group, marking the Group’s 12th season. The R&D Group is comprised of playwrights, composers, and directors who work together as a writing group for nine months to develop new plays and musicals.