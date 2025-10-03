Lucy Liu Completes Lineup for Icons Of Culture at PAC NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, the Perelman Performing Arts Center will present the second annual PAC NYC ICONS OF CULTURE presented by BNY from Wednesday, October 29 – Saturday, November 1, 2025. The 2025 festival will celebrate Women in Front, featuring high-profile conversations with women who are leading the way and making a distinct mark in our society.

Today, critically acclaimed and award-winning actress and filmmaker Lucy Liu was announced as a 2025 Icon, and the event lineup is now complete.

ICONS OF CULTURE brings together innovators, creators, and game changers for a series of conversations about shaping culture and influencing the way we live, work, and play.

ICONS OF CULTURE schedule is as follows:

THE LINEUP: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 29

5pm: Free performance with Natalie Tenenbaum on the Lobby Stage.

6pm: Artist and designer Es Devlin moderated by photographer and artist Dario Calmese.

7pm: Free performance with FEMME on the Lobby Stage.

8pm: Activist and model Christy Turlington Burns moderated by journalist William Norwich.

THE LINEUP: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

5pm: Free performance with Camille Trust on Lobby Stage.

6pm: Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish moderated by CNN Host and NYT Bestselling author Van Jones.

7pm: Free performance with SOPHIETHEHOMIE with The Source on Lobby Stage.

8pm: Actress, advocate, director and producer Lucy Liu moderated by “Happy Sad Confused” host Josh Horowitz.

THE LINEUP: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

5pm: Free performance with Alita Moses on Lobby Stage.

6pm: Authors Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill moderated by actress Busy Philipps.

7pm: Free performance with Miranda Joan on Lobby Stage.

8pm: Actress and playwright Danai Gurira moderated by The Public Theater’s Artistic Director Oskar Eustis.

As part of ICONS OF CULTURE, PAC NYC will also present the US premiere of Es Devlin: CONGREGATION. Her acclaimed interactive work will be on view for a limited time at PAC NYC on a Pay-What-You-Wish basis during hours the center is open October 29 – November 1. Throughout the week, PAC NYC will also host an exciting mix of curated live performances in the lobby. All lobby performances are free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, October 28 PAC NYC will honor and celebrate legendary fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Diane Von Furstenberg as the 2025 PAC NYC ICON OF CULTURE during a special gala event. For over 50 years, von Furstenberg has had an extraordinary impact on fashion and design, while also serving as a mentor and tireless advocate for girls and women around the world. Her influence across industries and around issues will be recognized this fall. As a first this year, Andreas C. Dracopoulos, Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), has also been named the inaugural ICON OF IMPACT.