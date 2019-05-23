Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation Launches Podcast To Celebrate New York Theatre

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation today announced the debut of their first-ever podcast focused on Off-Broadway and the arts, entitled "Live at the Lortel." The first round of conversations will be recorded over two dates in June at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village, to be released in July. Each conversation is expected to include 45 minutes of moderated discussion followed by 15 minutes of questions from the audience. Hosted by Eric Ostrow, the first guests will include:

June 2ND @ 8:00pm Charles Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, The Lady in Question, Red Scare on Sunset, and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom; one of the longest running plays in the history of Off-Broadway.

June 3RD @ 5:00pm Daphne Rubin-Vega is a two-time Tony and Drama Desk nominee (1996/2004) and recipient of the Theater World, OBIE (1996) and Blockbuster (1998) awards. She has been a member of the LAByrinth Theater Company since 1992.

June 3RD @ 8:00pm Jackie Hoffman was Emmy-nominated for her performance in FX's "Feud!" She can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway Yiddish production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH. Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, On the Town, and The Addams Family.

Tickets are free to the public, but reservations are required. For more information, and to reserve seats, please visit www.liveatthelortel.com.

"We're excited to welcome theatre lovers into the Lucille Lortel Theatre to take part in these special conversations," said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation. "There are so many talented artists in New York theatre with so much knowledge and so many stories to share. Giving audiences an opportunity to hear from and interact with these artists, Miss Lortel would have been first in line."





