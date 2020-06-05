Live Virtual Benefit Performance of GRACE & MILT by Sheila Callaghan and Marcus Gardley Postponed

Darlene Kaplan Entertainment announced today that the live virtual performance of Grace & Milt, a new play by Sheila Callaghan and Marcus Gardley, inspired by the photographs of Gail Albert-Halaban, has been postponed. Originally scheduled for June 8th, the reading will now be streamed live on YouTube on Monday, June 22 @ 8PM/5PM ET. Tickets may may be obtained at https://events.columbia.edu/go/graceandmilt.

"In light of the national trauma surrounding the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many other innocent black men and women, we have made the decision to postpone Monday night's live performance of Grace & Milt," explained producer Darlene Kaplan. "We are aware that together we face a long journey of healing ahead and out of respect to those we have lost, we take this moment to pause. The money raised for the Babies Heart Fund will hopefully allow more children to grow up to live in a world where we have begun to correct these past injustices."

Isolated in their separate New York City apartments, Grace & Milt are obsessed with watching each other. Can voyeurism lead to a real connection?

"We have always been fans of Gail's art, so when she approached us for suggestions of authors to write short stories to accompany her photos we came up with an idea of blending the worlds of fine art photography and theatre," explains Ms. Kaplan. "We brought the project to Adam O'Byrne and Rolin Jones who brought on board Sheila Callaghan and Marcus Gardley to write Grace & Milt. We then added the projections of Nicholas Hussong and the music of Roger Bellon and we had a show."

Directed by Steve Zuckerman (The Stone Witch, Nuts), the cast of Grace & Milt features Adam O'Byrne (These Paper Bullets!, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) and Keira Naughton (The Rivals, Dance of Death) who replaces the previously announced Zoë Winters, in the title roles. The original music is by Emmy-nominated composer Roger Bellon with projections designed by Nicholas Hussong.

All proceeds from the virtual performance will benefit the Babies Heart Fund at Columbia University Irving Medical Center which is devoted to supporting vital research initiatives to help save and improve the lives of babies and adolescents with congenital heart disease. All money raised by the Babies Heart Fund contributes to research conducted by Columbia's physicians and surgeons to benefit pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery patients across the globe.

A $25 donation will allow access to the live stream on June 8. The link will remain active until June 11.

Donations of $1,000 will receive the link and a limited edition print of the photo (see attached) which inspired Grace & Milt. The photograph measures 12x15.31 on a 13x19 page. There is a limited printing of 25.

A $25,000 donation will include the link and a private sitting with Gail Albert-Halaban who will photograph a home in the style of her "Out My Window" series. Only one available. Donor must reside in New York City.

