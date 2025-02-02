Literally Alive Reveals BEAUTY AND THE BEAST THE MUSICAL Creative Team 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Literally Alive Family Theatre's Off-Broadway production of Beauty and the Beast the Musical has revealed its creative team for its upcoming revival running February 23 - April 6 at The Players Theatre.

Michael Sgouros of The Players Theatre composed the score for this original musical adaptation while Literally Alive's Artistic Director Brenda Bell wrote the book.

"Beauty and the Beast is one of my favorite stories," says Bell. "This adaptation was created to celebrate the hero in all of us, to remember to never judge a book by its cover, to enjoy the journey every day and to be "'no damsel in distress'".

Beauty and the Beast the Musical first opened Off-Broadway on February 10, 2013, at The Players Theatre. Revivals of Beauty and the Beast also appeared at The Players Theatre in 2016, 2019, and 2022.

The 2025 revival is director Shino Frances, a veteran performer, director, and choreographer of The Players Theatre. She recently directed and choreographed Literally Alive's Cinderella in February 2024 as well as Furever Home the Musical in September 2024 and appeared onstage in Literally Alive's sister company Be Bold! Productions' Dark Ladies.

Joining the creative team as choreographer, Shea Coughlin is also a veteran of The Players Theatre. She recently choreographed A Christmas Carol the Musical at The Players Theatre in December 2024 as well as appearing on stage and has been in numerous Literally Alive productions.

The visual/audio artistic team that brings this magical fairytale to life includes composer Michael Sgouros (who accompanies the production with live music), Eric Fletcher (Vocal Director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), and Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer). Stage management members are Nicholas Thomas (Production Stage Manager) and Kelley Alogna (Assistant Stage Manager).

Beauty and the Beast the Musical runs Feb 23 - April 6, Saturdays 3pm & 7pm, Sundays 11am & 2pm Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

There is a special family workshop before matinees for those shows' ticket holders at 2pm Saturday; 10am Sundays. Seating is limited, so patrons should arrive before the start of the workshop.

Comments