Listen: The Ensemblist's Mo Brady Shares His Passion For Storytelling On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast

Former actor and dancer Mo Brady talks with host Patrick Oliver Jones about their varied experiences with THE ADDAMS FAMILY, comparing the Broadway and the National Tour productions. Brady also expresses how grateful he is for his current position as advocate for artists, through both The Ensemblist and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For seven years now, Brady along with Nikka Graff Lanzarone have been a voice for those out of the spotlight. Through The Ensemblist's podcast and blog they tell the stories of those who dance and sing behind Broadway's biggest stars. He loves "to cause a raucous" by saying what individuals inside the industry can't, whether it's pushing the Tony Awards to honor a Best Ensemble or calling out shows for lack of diversity and representation. Brady believes "the more diverse those storytellers are, the more realistic that [onstage] world feels."

His performing background also laid the groundwork for his work in the Communications department at BC/EFA. Whether it's telling stories through video production or reaching out to performers to help raise funds, Brady taps into his creative experiences and knowledge to further the mission of this non-profit organization, providing medical and financial assistance to those in need.

But it is his roles as husband and father that give Brady his greatest joy, even though it's not always easy. When he and former casting director Justin Huff first married, it was finding that balance of work and life as well as navigating the actor-casting director dynamic. Now, with a four-year-old he finds less time for sleep but more chances to open his heart and experience the world through his son's eyes.

Through each of chapter of his life, Brady sees value and purpose in staying present in the moment, being open and listening to those around him. "We all wanna feel like we're being heard. We all wanna feel like our opinions matter, whether you're four or forty." And he's made it his mission to make sure those voices are heard.

