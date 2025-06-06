Listen: Jill Sobule’s F*CK7THGRADE Original Cast Recording Now Available

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Original Cast Recording of Jill Sobule’s Drama Desk-nominated autobiographical musical memoir F*ck 7th Grade is now available via her own Pinko Records. An adolescent queer romance cascading into a brief rise to pop stardom, the acclaimed musical is a memoir examining how we never really get out of middle school. The performance piece debuted at a drive-in during the pandemic in Pittsburgh, before experiencing an acclaimed three-year run off-Broadway at The Wild Project. Listen to it below.

Coinciding with Pride Month, the release is joined by a special reissue of the 30th anniversary of Jill’s landmark self-titled album in a translucent red colorway via Rhino Records. Released in 1995, Jill Sobule is the late singer-songwriter’s self-titled breakthrough album, featuring the iconic hit “I Kissed a Girl” — the first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard Top 20 — and the cult favorite “Supermodel” from the Clueless soundtrack.

The album blends sharp storytelling with Sobule’s signature wit and emotional depth, highlighted in tracks like “Margaret,” “Karen By Night,” and the haunting “Vrbana Bridge.” This marks the first time Jill Sobule is available on vinyl, bringing a new warmth to its timeless charm.

To continue celebrating Jill’s life and songbook, Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule tribute shows are taking place across the U.S. throughout the rest of 2025, benefiting the It Was A Good Life Foundation. Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Margaret Cho, John Doe, The Go-Go’s Charlotte Caffey & Jane Wiedlen, Joan Osborne and many more as they cover Jill’s catalogue to commemorate the life of their dear friend. This past weekend, Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Fabio, who starred in the video for “I Kissed A Girl,” Kay Hanley and many more joined forces at McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Los Angeles for a truly memorable evening as reviewed by Variety.

More shows will be announced at a later date. Details and tickets available are here. The It Was a Good Life Foundation will distribute donations to the ACLU and other charitable causes Jill cared deeply about.

Jill left behind two partially completed albums, over 70 finished tracks, hundreds of demos, and a few titles that had fallen out of print. Through these, an upcoming feature length documentary, additional tribute events, her Signature Vagabond guitar by StringSmith, and recordings on the horizon, her loved ones hope to help keep her spirit, memory, & music alive.

‘Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule Shows

Saturday, June 7^

Evanston, IL @ SPACE

SPACE presents…

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Paul McComas

Featuring:

Gerald Dowd

The Empty Pockets

Anne Heaton

Heather & Paul McComas

Leslie Nuss

Nikki O’Neill

Ike Reilly

The Long Farewells w/special guest Kate Krajci

Anna Vogelzang

Tommi Zender & Rachel Drew

Saturday, June 14 ^

Oyster Bay, NY @ Planting Fields Festival (not a Jillith Fair event)

A Pride Month event dedicated to the memory of Jill

Saturday, June 21 ^

Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Lounge

WXPN Welcomes & World Cafe presents…

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Jim Boggia

Featuring:

Jim Boggia

Lauren Hart

Marissa Levy Lerer

Jesse Lynn Madera

Tara Murtha

Marykate O’Neil

Shea Quinn

David Weisberg

Todd Young and His Rock Band

More TBD

Tuesday, July 1

Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet

Largo presents…

Jillith Fair - for the love of Jill - a tribute to our Sunshine Gal

Hosted/MC’d by:

Jim Turner

Featuring:

Charlotte Caffey & Jane Wiedlin (The Go Go’s)

Margaret Cho

John Doe

Sara Watkins (I’m With Her/Nickel Creek/Watkins Family Hour)

More TBD

Wednesday, July 2

Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Featuring:

Jesse Lynn Madera

More TBD

Sunday, July 20

New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Marykate O’Neil

Featuring:

Antigone Rising

Richard Barone

Tracy Bonham

Robin Eaton

Julian Hornik

Matt Keating

Graham Maby

Marykate O’Neil

Joan Osborne

Kevin Possey

Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby

Natalia Zukerman

More TBD

Friday, August 8

Albany, CA @ Ivy Room

(San Francisco Bay area)

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Julie Wolf

Featuring:

Skip The Needle

Julie Wolf

Saturday, September 6

Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Featuring:

The Jag-offs

Sunday, September 21

Denver, CO @ JAAMM

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Sunday, October 26th

Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

