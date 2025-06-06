Listen: Jill Sobule’s F*CK7THGRADE Original Cast Recording Now Available

Listen to the recording of the Drama Desk-nominated musical below.
The Original Cast Recording of Jill Sobule’s Drama Desk-nominated autobiographical musical memoir F*ck 7th Grade is now available via her own Pinko Records. An adolescent queer romance cascading into a brief rise to pop stardom, the acclaimed musical is a memoir examining how we never really get out of middle school. The performance piece debuted at a drive-in during the pandemic in Pittsburgh, before experiencing an acclaimed three-year run off-Broadway at The Wild Project. Listen to it below.
Coinciding with Pride Month, the release is joined by a special reissue of the 30th anniversary of Jill’s landmark self-titled album in a translucent red colorway via Rhino Records. Released in 1995, Jill Sobule is the late singer-songwriter’s self-titled breakthrough album, featuring the iconic hit “I Kissed a Girl” — the first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard Top 20 — and the cult favorite “Supermodel” from the Clueless soundtrack.
The album blends sharp storytelling with Sobule’s signature wit and emotional depth, highlighted in tracks like “Margaret,” “Karen By Night,” and the haunting “Vrbana Bridge.” This marks the first time Jill Sobule is available on vinyl, bringing a new warmth to its timeless charm.
To continue celebrating Jill’s life and songbook, Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule tribute shows are taking place across the U.S. throughout the rest of 2025, benefiting the It Was A Good Life Foundation. Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Margaret Cho, John Doe, The Go-Go’s Charlotte Caffey & Jane Wiedlen, Joan Osborne and many more as they cover Jill’s catalogue to commemorate the life of their dear friend. This past weekend, Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Fabio, who starred in the video for “I Kissed A Girl,” Kay Hanley and many more joined forces at McCabe’s Guitar Shop in Los Angeles for a truly memorable evening as reviewed by Variety.
More shows will be announced at a later date. Details and tickets available are here. The It Was a Good Life Foundation will distribute donations to the ACLU and other charitable causes Jill cared deeply about.
Jill left behind two partially completed albums, over 70 finished tracks, hundreds of demos, and a few titles that had fallen out of print. Through these, an upcoming feature length documentary, additional tribute events, her Signature Vagabond guitar by StringSmith, and recordings on the horizon, her loved ones hope to help keep her spirit, memory, & music alive.
Evanston, IL @ SPACE
SPACE presents…
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Paul McComas
Featuring:
Gerald Dowd
The Empty Pockets
Anne Heaton
Heather & Paul McComas
Leslie Nuss
Nikki O’Neill
Ike Reilly
The Long Farewells w/special guest Kate Krajci
Anna Vogelzang
Tommi Zender & Rachel Drew
Oyster Bay, NY @ Planting Fields Festival (not a Jillith Fair event)
A Pride Month event dedicated to the memory of Jill
Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Lounge
WXPN Welcomes & World Cafe presents…
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Jim Boggia
Featuring:
Jim Boggia
Lauren Hart
Marissa Levy Lerer
Jesse Lynn Madera
Tara Murtha
Marykate O’Neil
Shea Quinn
David Weisberg
Todd Young and His Rock Band
More TBD
Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet
Largo presents…
Jillith Fair - for the love of Jill - a tribute to our Sunshine Gal
Hosted/MC’d by:
Jim Turner
Featuring:
Charlotte Caffey & Jane Wiedlin (The Go Go’s)
Margaret Cho
John Doe
Sara Watkins (I’m With Her/Nickel Creek/Watkins Family Hour)
More TBD
Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Featuring:
Jesse Lynn Madera
More TBD
New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Marykate O’Neil
Featuring:
Antigone Rising
Richard Barone
Tracy Bonham
Robin Eaton
Julian Hornik
Matt Keating
Graham Maby
Marykate O’Neil
Joan Osborne
Kevin Possey
Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby
Natalia Zukerman
More TBD
Albany, CA @ Ivy Room
(San Francisco Bay area)
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Julie Wolf
Featuring:
Skip The Needle
Julie Wolf
Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Featuring:
The Jag-offs
Denver, CO @ JAAMM
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Minneapolis, MN @ The Parkway Theater
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez
