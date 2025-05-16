Lineup Set for LOWER EAST SIDE FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

With over 200 performing arts organizations, independent artists, poets, puppeteers and film makers now scheduled, Theater for the New City has revealed the lineup for its 30th annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, which will be mounted May 23 to 25 in and around Theater's landmark building at 155 First Ave. (at E. 10th Street).



This popular Memorial Day Weekend event draws an average attendance of over 4,000. It is free to the public but donations are gratefully accepted.



This year, the festival is mounted with the theme "We will not be silenced, speak up for democracy." The subject will be addressed in some of the playlets and acts written for the festival.



A cohort of theater, dance, performance, music, film, literary and visual artists are participating on all three days. Multidisciplinary indoor performances will take stage from 6:00 PM to midnight each evening, utilizing two of TNC's four theaters. From 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM Saturday, vendors and food sellers, including booths from nearby restaurants, will line the closed-off block of East Tenth Street between First and Second Avenues. On Saturday afternoon inside in the Johnson Theater, there will be performances by and for children, curated by T. Scott Lilly, Danielle Hauser and Miguel Loyola, emceed by John Grimaldi. A fine art show, curated by Carolyn Ratcliffe, will be hanging throughout the fest in the theater's lobby gallery. A film program will be presented Saturday from noon to 10:00 PM in the Cabaret Theater, featuring works by auteurs from the Lower East Side/East Village along with works that reflect the essence of the neighborhood. Over 25 films curated by Burak Tatar will be screened, accompanied by talkbacks with a number of the film makers. On Saturday from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, an Outdoor Stage adjoining the theater will offer music and multi-discipline performances curated by Richard West, assisted by Didi Champagne. On Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in TNC's Community Theater, there will be a "Poetry Jam with Prose on the Side" curated by Lissa Moira and emceed by Richard West and Didi Champagne.



The performers' roster includes such luminaries as David Amram, Austin Pendleton and Penny Arcade. City Council members Carlina Rivera (2nd District) and Gail Brewer (6th District) will speak on Saturday, May 24 at 6:30 PM.

