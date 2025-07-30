Lindsay Mendez to Teach Cabaret Workshop at 92NY in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Tony Award-winner Lindsay Mendez, alongside award-winning cabaret artists Michael Kirk Lane and Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka, for an immersive two-day workshop Friday, September 26-Saturday September 27. This is part of 92NY School of Music's continued focus on professional-level instruction. The trio of artists will provide valuable insights into the art form of interpreting songs for the concert and cabaret stage. Participants will be empowered to showcase the most authentic version of themselves onstage, and those not interested in performing are invited to join as auditors to observe.

Mendez notes that “Performing and interpreting songs in the cabaret setting is deeply personal. I am honored to work with students and bring their stories to life through these pieces. The goal is to marry what the author intended when writing the piece, to the artist performing and living through it in real time.”

On Friday night, the students will be asked to arrive with a song they particularly want to sing, rehearse it, and share it with the class. The artists will also discuss the art form of cabaret and how to approach it. All day Saturday, the artists will work with the students on deepening their interpretation. Bring songs that you connect with on a personal level. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft and take your cabaret skills to the next level. Be ready to ask questions, step outside your comfort zone, play, and dig deeper into your material to sharpen the honest message you want to share with an audience.

Pre-Screening Process:

Performers interested in working with Lindsay Mendez must complete this short pre-screening form and submit this non-refundable Participant Application Fee online ($25) no later than Mon, Sep 1 to be considered

Performers invited to work with Lindsay Mendez will be contacted by the School of Music Office by Wed, Sep 10 and tuition ($525) will be charged at that time. Those not interested in performing are invited to join the workshop as auditors.