Lincoln Center to Celebrate Campus-Wide Artistry at 4th Annual Open House

Lincoln Center’s fourth annual Open House returns on Sunday, October 26, welcoming kids, teens, and families of all ages to enjoy a full day of free, interactive arts experiences across campus.

Building on the success of the past three years, Lincoln Center welcomes thousands of New Yorkers to discover campus-wide performances, activities, artists, and installations. From outdoor circus acts and puppet parades on Josie Robertson Plaza and Hearst Plaza to participatory workshops, performances, and storytimes inside of David Geffen Hall, Alice Tully Hall, and the Vivian Beaumont Theater, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Lincoln Center’s Open House runs from 10:30 am-6:00 pm and is General Admission, first-come first-served. Families and audiences are welcome to drop in throughout the day and stay as long as they’d like. The full schedule is available at LincolnCenter.org/OpenHouse.

Highlights include:

Broadway Storytime at Lincoln Center Theater — with actors and authors Gibson Fraiser (Stop and Smell the Cookies) and Jessica Love (Julián is a Mermaid)

Instrument Petting Zoo with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center — where participants can try out instruments, ask questions, and discover the sounds and stories behind them

Opera-fy It! with The Metropolitan Opera — an operatic storytelling workshop for families

Children’s Workshop with artists and students from New York City Ballet and School of American Ballet — guiding participants in a ballet warm-up and playful movement combination (recommended for ages 12 and under)

Brown Girl Dreaming: A Beginning — Jacqueline Woodson’s award-winning memoir brought to life in David Geffen Hall’s Wu Tsai Theater through music, movement, and song

Cirque Kikasse: SANTÉ! — a gravity-defying mobile circus where daring acrobatics perform on and around a food truck on Hearst Plaza

Green Feather Puppet Parade — a joyous community celebration featuring large-scale puppets, dancing flags, and live music from Funkrust Brass Band, with a centerpiece created by the Jim Henson Creature Shop

Our Echoes Be Bloom — an augmented reality installation and live poetry readings by Mahogany L. Browne

Who is Thelonious Monk? — a family concert exploring Monk’s legacy with warmth and humor, presented by Jazz at Lincoln Center and hosted by DeWitt Fleming Jr. as part of the Legacies of San Juan Hill Festival

Come & Sing — a joyful community choir led by 2025 Visionary Artist Jeanine Tesori and composer Ben Wexler, with special guests Ayodele Casel (tap dance), John Clancy (percussion). All ages and singing experiences welcome!

Collective Body — an immersive virtual reality experience that uses movement and technology to bridge worlds

Costume Try-Ons with Lincoln Center Theater — inviting participants of all ages to invent their own characters with costumes and fabric, led by teaching artists from Lincoln Center Theater

Hands-on artmaking stations, puppet-making, and more led by Lincoln Center Teaching Artists

All Open House events in David Geffen Hall’s Wu Tsai Theater will be Relaxed Performances, open to all and especially welcoming for people with autism, sensory and communication disorders or learning disabilities.