Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present World Premiere of AT THE WEDDING

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 returns this winter with the world premiere of AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham, which will begin performances Saturday, February 12 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, March 27 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, February 28.

AT THE WEDDING will feature Rebecca S'manga Frank, Keren Lugo, Carolyn McCormick, Will Rogers, Han Van Sciver, and Mary Wiseman.

A story of loss, love and redemption, Bryna Turner's new comedy AT THE WEDDING follows the world's loneliest (and wittiest) single woman, Carlo (to be played by Mary Wiseman), as she crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. Through a series of flirtations, conversations, and collisions with past lovers, old enemies, new friends and perfect strangers, Carlo strives to understand whether or not heartbreak is a permanent human condition.

AT THE WEDDING will have sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Oona Curley, and sound by Fan Zhang. Katie Kennedy is the Stage Manager.

For more information visit: https://www.lct.org/