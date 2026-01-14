 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Lea Salonga, Christopher Jackson and More Join Rosie's Theater Kids Advisory Board

The advisory board includes Emily Bear, Sam Pinkleton and more.

By: Jan. 14, 2026

Rosie's Theater Kids has unveiled its newly established Advisory Board. This vibrant group, still in formation, will be chaired by longtime arts advocate and social impact professional Jan Svendsen Weiss, founder of ACTivate4Good LLC. 
 
The Advisory Board will bring together leaders from the performing arts, philanthropy, media, and business to offer strategic guidance, amplify RTKids' mission, and help ensure that young people from across New York City continue to have access to high-quality, free arts education.
 
The founding members include acclaimed artists and committed supporters of youth arts education:

  • Emily Bear, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning composer and songwriter
  • Shane Marshall Brown, communications strategist and arts champion
  • Valerie DiFebo, philanthropist, business executive and arts advocate
  • Sue Frost, Tony award-winning producer and arts education expert
  • Christopher Jackson, Tony-nominated actor, singer, and composer
  • Sandi Lurie, arts supporter, HR executive and community leader
  • Mayte Natalio, performer, choreographer and director 
  • Sam Pinkleton, Tony Award-winning director and choreographer
  • Charles Randolph-Wright, theatre, film and TV director, playwright, producer
  • Lamar Richardson, actor and Tony-winning producer
  • Lea Salonga, Tony Award–winning actress and singer
  • Stacie Weisbrot, award-winning producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur

And

  • Leslie Mayer, philanthropist and producer, will serve as liaison to the Board of Directors 

The Advisory Board will work closely with RTKids' leadership to elevate the organization's visibility, broaden its community of supporters, and champion the work of its talented students. Rosie's Theater Kids looks forward to welcoming additional members to this dynamic new board in the coming months.
Lea Salonga, Christopher Jackson and More Join Rosie's Theater Kids Advisory Board Image




Don't Miss a Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos