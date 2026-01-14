Lea Salonga, Christopher Jackson and More Join Rosie's Theater Kids Advisory Board

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rosie's Theater Kids has unveiled its newly established Advisory Board. This vibrant group, still in formation, will be chaired by longtime arts advocate and social impact professional Jan Svendsen Weiss, founder of ACTivate4Good LLC.



The Advisory Board will bring together leaders from the performing arts, philanthropy, media, and business to offer strategic guidance, amplify RTKids' mission, and help ensure that young people from across New York City continue to have access to high-quality, free arts education.



The founding members include acclaimed artists and committed supporters of youth arts education:

And

Leslie Mayer, philanthropist and producer, will serve as liaison to the Board of Directors

The Advisory Board will work closely with RTKids' leadership to elevate the organization's visibility, broaden its community of supporters, and champion the work of its talented students. Rosie's Theater Kids looks forward to welcoming additional members to this dynamic new board in the coming months.

