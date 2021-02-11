Lauren Molina, Marc delaCruz and Sarah Lynn Marion Announced for SORRY, WRONG NUMBER Musical Pre-Show
The benefit livestream will air Monday February 15th at 7pm EST.
Keen Company is continuing the 2020-'21 Season with all-star benefit broadcast of Sorry, Wrong Number by Lucille Fletcher, which Orson Welles called "the greatest single radio script ever written!"
Today Keen Company Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein announced the cast for the musical pre-show: Lauren Molina, Marc delaCruz, and Sarah Lynn Marion, hosted by Dan Domingues. In addition to the exciting pre-show, this one-night only event will feature a starry cast breathing new life into a classic script, followed by an exclusive talkback after the show with artists. Benefit tickets are only $25 and are available at www.keencompany.org.
Inspired by the original broadcast which aired in 1943, Keen Company has crafted a transportive hour of classic radio: the enigmatic host, Dan Domingues, welcomes the audience to an evening of song that turns to a night of horror & suspense. The evening will begin with Lauren Molina, Marc delaCruz, and Sarah Lynn Marion serenading patrons with standards from the Great American Songbook. Then suspense will build with the reading of Lucille Fletcher's masterpiece Sorry, Wrong Number. Stay online after the performance for a live talkback that will connect the audience with the cast and creatives.
Sorry, Wrong Number, directed by Jonathan Silverstein, will star four-time Academy Award nominee Marsha Mason along with Heidi Armbruster, Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, Jasminn Johnson, and Matt Saldivar. Sorry, Wrong Number will have Live Foley Effects created by Nick Abeel.
"We've been having a wonderful time in rehearsals bringing Sorry, Wrong Number to life. In addition, we're delighted to be including some talented Keen alums into the mix for an entertaining pre-show. I am so grateful to everyone who gave their time and talent to help Keen. It's sure to be a treat for your ears!" said Mr. Silverstein.
To access the livestream, patrons will be sent a private link and password via email at least two hours before curtain. All ticket buyers will have access to Sorry, Wrong Number on Monday February 15th at 7pm EST when the event premieres.
Tickets to this and all fundraiser events this season support Keen Company's Hear/Now audio theater season, as well as Keen's Playwrights Lab for mid-career writers, and Keen Teens which serves students in all five boroughs of NYC.
Sorry, Wrong Number begins with a simple phone call, and follows the progression of one frantic night as Mrs. Elbert Stevenson accidentally overhears a murder plot while home alone and confined to her bed. Will anyone believe her, or will time run out to call for help? Listen as the suspense grows and hear why Sorry, Wrong Number is renowned as one of the most thrilling radio scripts ever written. Originally airing on the "Suspense" radio program on May 25th 1943, Agnes Moorehead starred as Mrs. Stevenson. The play was reprised seven times - the final broadcast was February 14th 1960. In 2015, the original broadcast was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress and selected for inclusion in the National Recording Registry. It was adapted into the acclaimed 1948 film noir starring Barbara Stanwyck and Burt Lancaster; Stanwyck was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Listen as the suspense grows and time runs out to stop a gruesome murder, then join the artists after the broadcast for an exclusive talkback.