Lauren Molina, Jason Tam, and More Will Lead Keen Company's MARRY ME A LITTLE Benefit Performance

The performance is set for Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7pm.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Keen Company has announced the cast for its upcoming benefit performance of Marry Me A Little, featuring Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Conceived and Developed by Craig Lucas and Norman Rene, and Directed by Jonathan Silverstein. The performance is set for Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7pm.

Join Keen Company for a starry, one-night-only benefit concert of Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me A Little about the bumpy road to finding love.

Keen’s reunion celebration will bring back the revised material from its 2012 Drama League nominated production and will feature its original stars, Lauren Molina and Jason Tam. Joining the original cast will be Philippe Arroyo, Zachary Noah Piser, Nik Walker, and additional stars breathing new life into the musical’s rarely performed Sondheim songs.

Two single strangers, left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night, pass their time with sweetly secret, shared fantasies, never knowing that they're just a floor away from each other and the end of their lonely dreams. This charming and poignant musical features Sondheim trunk songs cut from the final productions of Company, A Little Night Music, Follies, Anyone Can Whistle, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, as well as rarely performed songs from the TV show “Evening Primrose” and a never completed film version of Into The Woods, among others.




