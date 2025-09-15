Laura Benanti and Eleanor Grant to Celebrate JO – THE LITTLE WOMEN MUSICAL With Online Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Society of Music Arrangers and Composers will celebrate the recent cast album Jo – The Little Women Musical – a new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s iconic coming-of-age novel Little Women – with the special online event “An In-depth Look in Creating a Studio Cast Album” on Saturday, September 20 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time.

The creative team and key cast members will discuss the show, the music, process, and where it’s headed. In addition to the musical’s leads – Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (Gypsy, “The Gilded Age”) and British theater star Eleanor Grant – the event will feature writers Dan Redfeld, Christina Harding, and John Gabriel Koladziej; recording engineer Nick Pugh; music prep team Jason & Danita Poss and Chris Siddall; and album co-producer Nigel Wright, the five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner. The event – which will be hosted by Grammy winner and seven-time Emmy nominee Nan Schwartz and International Film Critics Award winner Conrad Pope – is open to the public. Participants can register HERE.

Jo – The Little Women Musical, released through Little Women Enterprises LLC and Center Stage Records is available in digital and streaming formats, in addition to a 2-CD set. The show features music by Dan Redfeld and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. The album, recorded at London’s renowned Abbey Road Studios, features a mix of Broadway, West End and international stars and a 29-piece orchestra, produced by five-time Grammy nominee and three-time Emmy winner Nigel Wright and Dan Redfeld. Brian Purcell (4 Times Entertainment, Inc.) and Rob O’Neill serve as the executive producers of the album, with Emily Kerrigan and Elizabeth Hedman serving as associate producers. Redfeld also serves as conductor and orchestrator.

The cast includes Tony Award winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Laura Benanti as Marmee March, two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole as Aunt March, Olivier Award-nominated West End and Broadway star Julian Ovenden as Father, Grammy Award-nominated Christine Allado as Jo March, two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Gunton as Grandfather, West End star Kelly Mathieson as Meg March, TV star Sophie Pollono as Amy March, Eleanor Grant as Beth March, Rob Houchen as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence, YouTube sensation and 25th Anniversary “Phantom” in The Phantom of the Opera Chris Mann as Professor Bhaer, Grammy Award nominee Liam Tamne as John Brooke, Tobias Turley as Fred Vaughn, and Miyuki Miyagi as Sallie Gardiner.

Jo – The Little Women Musical is a reimagined take on Louisa May Alcott's beloved classic. At its heart is Jo March, a passionate young writer whose grief over losing her sister transforms into the story we all know and love. With a lush, timeless score and bold new perspective, Jo brings universal themes of family, ambition, and identity into sharp focus for today's audiences — reminding us that the fight to claim one's voice and purpose is as relevant now as it was then.

The full show will be presented at a future date to be announced as a semi-staged concert in London, directed by JoAnn M. Hunter (20 Broadway shows to her credit as choreographer including Bad Cinderella and School of Rock).

Sheet music is available on both Sheet Music Direct and Sheet Music Plus: “Fly Away” (Jo March), “My Captive Heart” (Duet), “(A World of) Dreams and Figments” (Amy March), “The Simple Truth” (Meg March), and “Moments” (Beth March).