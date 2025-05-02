La MaMa to Present THOSE WHO REMAINED With a Talkback

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the 3:00 p.m. performance of La MaMa presents Those Who Remained on Sunday, May 11, La MaMa will present an entertaining and informative post-show talkback.

Featuring: Playwright Sophia Gutchinov, Director Rani O'Brien, LES "Treats Truck" owner/author Kim Ima, and La MaMa representatives Director of Programming Nicky Paraiso, and Marketing Director Erick Alonso.

Revealing the creative journey behind La MaMa Presents Those Who Remained, Sophia Gutchinov's multimedia one person show, the conversation will explore the show's themes of identity, ancestry, and love, while highlighting the collaborative process, as well as the intersection of activism and art, the role of ceremony in contemporary storytelling, and how the Lower East Side's rich theater history continues to shape new voices. Audiences are invited to engage in an open dialogue about traditions, resilience, and the transformative power of performance.

Sophia initiated her time at La MaMa as a Resident Artist after Director of Programming Nicky Paraiso saw her activist speech to NYS Senators at an AAPI protest in Lower Manhattan. 90 minutes, no intermission, plus talkback.

La MaMa presents the world premiere of Those Who Remained, a transformative multimedia solo show written and performed by Sophia Gutchinov about finding one's activist voice while navigating the complexities of identity, culture and tradition encompassing her unique Italian-Mongolian heritage. Rani O'Brien directs. Eight performances will be staged at The Club at La MaMa, 74A East 4th Street in New York City, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from May 8-18, 2025.

In this transformative multimedia solo show, Sophia Gutchinov explores the profound depths of love through a deeply personal lens of Indigenous ceremony and modern dating. Drawing from her unique Italian-Mongolian heritage, she weaves a narrative that bridges cultural divides, reflecting her background of a Buddhist father and Catholic mother. The performance incorporates projections, comedy, and spoken word, creating an immersive experience that confronts personal roots and identity. Collaborating with artists from diverse backgrounds - including AAPI, Latin, Black, LGBTQ+, and Kalmyk tribal performers - Gutchinov examines her family's complex history, including her grandparents' escape from WWII, her parent's nomadic journey to...New Jersey, and her recent journey to her father's homeland, all viewed through an intersection of acting and neuroscience. Recommended for audiences 16+.

