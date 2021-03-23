La MaMa, CultureHub and Seoul Institute of the Arts Announce DOWNTOWN VARIETY: SEOULARTS KOREA EDITION

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

La MaMa, CultureHub, and the Seoul Institute of the Arts have teamed up to create a special edition of Downtown Variety, an online live performance series that features short acts of dance, music, theater, new media, comedy, A/V performance, and more. Downtown Variety brings La MaMa's 1960s café aesthetic to a virtual platform that links performers and audiences in real time across distance. Downtown Variety: SEOULARTS KOREA EDITION will stream on Friday, March 26 at 9PM ET and can be viewed at https://www.culturehub.org/events/downtown-variety-seoularts.

This marks the third time in 2021 that La MaMa and CultureHub have turned over Downtown Variety exclusively to artists from other countries, following the past all-Serbian and Brazilian programs.

The March Downtown Variety: SEOULARTS KOREA EDITION highlights the immense momentum of the young Korean artists as they confront current issues and phenomena in a rapidly changing world. Works include:

DESIRE AND DESIRE, a dance performance of a woman quarantined in her house during the pandemic expresses the inner self confronting her desires;

HOME SWEET HOME, a cross-compilation video featuring movements of young people living in Korea and the interior spaces of their houses, revealing both anxiety and relief;

NOTICE, a performance about the pain of victims, secondary trauma, and healing;

MANY-WORLDS REVERB by Phillip Ryu, a performance that combines environmental noise with video footage to create stylized audio-visual patterns in real time;

ALONG THE TIME DIFFERENCE, a mixed-dimensional animated film that expresses the gap between subjective experience of time and objective time;

BLUE BIRD by Anna Kang Quartet, a live performance that seeks to connect songs from Korea's past to the sounds of the modern jazz performance;

DATA LIFE, a work that shows the changed daily life during the pandemic through AR media art and body movement.

A co-founder of CultureHub, Seoul Institute of the Arts is an educational institution in Korea that supports the creative process of emerging artists through interdisciplinary exploration in the fields of performance and media art. Graduates and faculty of the Institute have made significant contributions to the wave of contemporary art coming out of Korea.

Powered by LiveLab, a browser-based media-router for collaborative performance by CultureHub, Downtown Variety: SeoulArts Korea Edition can be viewed on CultureHub website, La MaMa Facebook page, and Howlround.

For more information and to view DOWNTOWN VARIETY, visit culturehub.org or www.lamama.org. The livestream is free (donation suggested).