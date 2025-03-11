News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR. is Coming to 92NY's Theater for Young Audiences

This original production runs Sundays, March 30 and April 6 at 1:30 pm.

By: Mar. 11, 2025
The songs! The stories! The magic! Find it all at LYRICS & LYRICISTS JR.: CELEBRATING RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN only at 92NY's Theater for Young Audiences. This original production runs Sundays, March 30 and April 6 at 1:30 pm.

Introduce the young musical theater lover in your life to the world of Rodgers & Hammerstein with this all-new 45-minute show created especially for kids. Featuring kid-friendly show-stoppers from The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, The King and I, Cinderella, and more, experience these enchanting, unforgettable songs, plus little-known secrets and inside stories from behind the productions, certain to entrance and delight our youngest audiences.   

For more than 50 years, 92NY’s beloved Lyrics & Lyricists series has brought audiences and legends of theater together to explore the Great American Songbook. Lyrics & Lyricists Jr: Celebrating Rodgers & Hammerstein keeps the legacy alive for new generations. 

Conceived by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel; Book: Jeffrey Sanzel ; Music & Lyrics: Rodgers & Hammerstein; Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle.



