LISTEN: Patti Murin Talks Baseball and Broadway on BREAK A BAT Podcast

LOOKOUT! A much-anticipated day has finally arrived for the BREAK A BAT Podcast, as Patti Murin steps into The Batter's Box in Episode 87!

Listen here:

A proud New Yorker, Murin joins Al Malafronte to discuss her long-time love of the New York Yankees. Whether it was their triumphs in the 2000 World Series against the Mets or the heartbreak endured during the 2004 ALCS against the Red Sox, Murin's relationship with the Pinstripes is marked by tremendous passion and spans all the peaks and valleys. She even has a specific code of ethics when it comes to following the team, and reveals some little-known facts about her sports fandom in general. In a conversation that truly covered all bases, they also discussed her biggest grand slams here on Broadway, the John Stamos-Beach Boys connection, and even played a fun round of Baseball meets Broadway trivia in this week's edition of The 7th Inning Stretch!