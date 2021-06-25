LISTEN: Beth Malone, Peppermint, Andy Mientus & More Celebrate Pride on DRAMA. Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Tony Award® nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home), Peppermint (Head Over Heels, "RuPaul's Drag Race"), Andy Mientus ("Smash," Spring Awakening), Pulitzer Prize finalists Michael Breslin & Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk, This American Wife), and more celebrate Pride on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell.

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Listen to the episodes below!

Check out their episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Nick Adams (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, A Chorus Line), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), and many more Broadway stars.